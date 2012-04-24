FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 24
April 24, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
     
     
     
     	
    	
 ============================EVENTS==========================	
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until May 4).	
    Related news: 	
     	
 ============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    GOVERNMENT: The Czech centre-right government has most
likely secured the votes needed for a parliamentary majority
that will paper over a split in the ruling coalition that
threatened to trigger an early election, Prime Minister Petr
Necas said on Monday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    C.BANK'S LIZAL: Czech interest rates should stay unchanged
at a record low at least until late summer when the inflation
outlook and the situation of some debt-laden euro zone countries
is clearer, a central banker has told Reuters.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
        	
    CEE MARKETS:  New budget cut plans in Hungary and a ray of
hope for the Czech government in its political crisis were
unable to offset the negative impacts from rising risk aversion
in crisis-hit Europe on Monday, sending central European
currencies lower.   	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech day electricity prices ahead rose on Monday
as temperatures warmed and renewables production remained low in
the region while long-term prices retreated along with oil and
carbon, traders said.      	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.001     25.015    0.06       2.13	
 vs Dollar         18.976     19.062    0.45       3.83	
 Czech Equities    911.2      911.2     -1.69       0.01	
 U.S. Equities 12,927.17  13,029.26    -0.78       5.81	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    AD MARKET: The domestic advertising market dropped 2 percent
in the first quarter to 11.78 billion crowns. Television ads
rose 5.6 percent to 6.11 billion.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14	
    	
    ECONOMIC SITUATION: CVVM agency found in a survey that 67
percent viewed the economic situation as bad, up 3 points since
March. Only 7 percent viewed it as good.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15	
    	
    CONFIDENCE: A CVVM surveny found confidence in the
president, government and lower house to be the lowest in a
year. Confidence in the president stood at 47 percent while the
government mustered 16 percent support.	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A4	
    	
    JOBS: Germany's Linde Material Handling is planning on
building three manufacturing halls in the country that will
emply 650.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
  
      
           
   
                    
                   
 
  
          
 
  
  
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

