Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 9
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 9, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    April foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until May 10). 	
    Related news:  	
    	
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.	
    Related news: 	
    TRADE SHOWS RECORD SURPLUS, RETAIL SALES DOWN: Czech foreign
trade posted a record 37.5 billion crown ($1.97 billion) surplus
in March but the pace of export and import growth slowed to its
slowest since the end of 2009, the statistics office said on
Monday.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    SHALE GAS: The Czech Environment Ministry is planning to put
up to a two-year moratorium on granting licences for shale gas
exploration until new legislation is put in place, the ministry
said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    PENTA HIKES STAKE IN POLISH RETAILER: Czech private equity
group Penta Investments and fund Eastbridge Investment Group
Corp will together hold 74 percent of Polish retailer
Empik Media & Fashion after a public tender.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European stocks and currencies eased
further on Tuesday as Greece's political stalemate highlighted
the risks facing the euro zone, while Romania's leu held steady
after a new cabinet was sworn in. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech long-term electricity prices slumped to a
two-year low on Monday on fears of a weakening economy, falling
oil and elections in France and Greece that have raised concern
about the ability to battle the euro zone crisis, traders said.	
    Story: Related news: {RTRS-LEN-CEEU-CEE]	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.218     25.046    -0.69      1.28	
 vs Dollar         19.412     19.436     0.12      1.62	
 Czech Equities    916.1      916.1      -0.33      0.55	
 U.S. Equities 12,932.09  13,008.53     -0.59      5.85	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
            	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    GOVT TO HELP FINANCE SMALL COMPANIES: The Industry and Trade
Ministry is establishing a 1.3 billion Czech crown fund aimed to
help finance small businesses operating in the technology
sector. The money will come from the EU and should be available
in the second half of the year.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    CEZ MAY SUE ALBANIA: Power group CEZ may sue
Albania due to losses it had suffered after the country
implemented some regulatory steps regarding power prices. It
estimated it may lose 10 billion crowns over the next three
years due to this.	
    Lidove Noviny, page 15 	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
