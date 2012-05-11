Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 11

PRAGUE, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Minutes from the May 3 governing board meeting at 0700 GMT. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== ALBANIA BITES INTO CEZ'S Q1: Czech electricity producer CEZ reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly net profit, towards the low end of market estimates, because of a hike in purchase prices in Albania and tough comparatives with the year-earlier period. Story: Related news: TELEFONICA TO START BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic , which is 69.4 percent-owned by Spain's Telefonica , has approved the start of a 2 percent share buyback, it said on Thursday, under a framework giving the board authority for an up to 10 percent repurchase programme. Story: Related news: CEZ LAUNCHES SOLAR PARK IN BULGARIA: Czech power utility CEZ opened a 5.0 megawatt solar energy park in northern Bulgaria, its first investment in renewable energy in the Balkan country, the company said. Story: Related news: OUTPUT FALLS IN MARCH, INFLATION SLOWS: Czech industrial output contracted by 0.7 percent on an annual basis in March, slowing sharply from a 4.7 percent expansion in February, and falling short of expectations for a 1.5 percent rise, data showed. Story: Related news: *For Story on cbank's comment on CPI: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies rebounded on Thursday as fears over Greek debt eased slightly, with analysts saying the Polish zloty may be more immune to any fallout from euro zone ructions given the country's robust economy and more stable politics. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: An increase in renewables generation in the region dragged Czech spot prices lower on Wednesday as the Cal '13 contract hit a fresh all-time low as worries over the euro zone economy weighed, traders said. Story: Related news: {RTRS-LEN-CEEU-CEE] ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.19 25.162 -0.11 1.39 vs Dollar 19.502 19.417 -0.44 1.17 Czech Equities 911.9 911.9 2.11 0.09 U.S. Equities 12,855.04 12,835.06 0.16 5.22 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= ALBANIAN WOES: Losses that power group CEZ risks to suffer in Albania due its regulatory tariffs decisions are in the orders of single billions of crowns a year, CEO Daniel Benes said. CEZ's results and its dividend policy are in "completely different order", he said. But he said problems with power price setting policy in the Balkan country must be resolved. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 SKODA REPORTS RECORD SALES IN APRIL: Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto sold 81,400 cars in April, up by 4.1 percent year on year. For the first four months car sales grew by 9.8 percent to 324,100 vehicles. Both figures are records. Hospodarske Noviny, page 20 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)