FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 15, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Q1 gross domestic product estimate data at 0700 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
     	
============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    BOND CALENDAR: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on
Monday to auction 9 billion to 15   billion crowns ($460.74
million-$767.90 million) worth of domestic government bonds in
three primary auctions taking place in June 2012.  	
    Story: Related news:     	
       	
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint led losses in Central European
markets on Monday as a central banker predicted tough aid talks
for the country, while investors dumped riskier assets in Europe
on concerns Greece may leave the euro zone.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEZ LOAN: Czech power group CEZ has signed a
second tranche of a loan agreement with the European Investment
Bank (EIB) for up to 100 million euros to develop its
distribution grid, the company said on Monday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract hit a fresh
low on declining fuel prices amid concerns about political
deadlock in Greece, while spot power rose on cooler weather and
less solar and wind power supply, traders said on Monday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    RETAIL BONDS: The Finance Ministry has received so far
orders worth 5.2 billion crowns for its spring issue of retail
bonds. The sale runs through May 31 and the ministry is offering
up to 20 billion.	
    Pravo, page 5	
    	
    BANK PROFIT: The three largest Czech banks - KBC's 
CSOB, Erste Group Bank's Ceska Sporitelna and Societe
Generale's Komercni Banka - together
earned 143.7 billion crowns in net profit during the 2008-2011
crisis years. This is 6 billion more than the previous five year
period.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS: Lawmakers agreed to limit spending
on presidential campaigns to 50 million crowns, with 40 million
of that allowed in the first round and 10 million for the second
round.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.