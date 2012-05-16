FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 16
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 16, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    March current account balance data at 0800 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
     	
============================EVENTS============================	
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 	
    Related news: 	
        	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
 	
    NWR Q1: Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) 
 posted a 6.2 million euro net profit in the first
quarter, beating analyst expectations of a loss, it said on
Wednesday.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE GDP: The Czech Republic's economy shrank for the third
quarter in a row and Romania fell back into recession from
January to March, as the euro crisis and government austerity
hammered domestic demand and squeezed exports across central and
eastern Europe.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
  * INSTANT VIEW on Czech GDP: 	
  * TABLE:    	
    	
    RATES: Disappointing first quarter gross domestic product
data in the Czech Republic means further monetary policy easing
could be the most likely move by the central bank in the future,
central bank Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.  	
    Story: Related news:     	
       	
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown and Polish zloty fell to
four-month lows on Tuesday and emerging European shares lost
sharply after Greek government talks collapsed, raising risks in
the euro zone, which is Central Europe's main export market.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: The Czech front year power contract hit an all
time low after Greek politicians failed to form a coalition
government while spot prices declined on more renewable power
supply, traders said on Tuesday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.691     25.595    -0.38      -0.57	
 vs Dollar         20.223     20.017    -1.03      -2.49	
 Czech Equities    876        876        -1.93      -3.85	
 U.S. Equities 12,632     12,695.35     -0.5        3.39	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
    	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    PENSION FUNDS: Czech pension funds increased their client
base by 88,000, more than in all of last year, to 4.69 million
in the first quarter. The surge may reflect the heightened
publicity surrounding the pension reform and also the end of a
February deadline for switching funds.	
    Pension funds made 1.49 billion crowns in the quarter.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
