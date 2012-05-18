FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 18
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 18, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
     	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
 	
    DUKOVANY: CEZ is committed to building a fifth
nuclear reactor at Dukovany despite cost pressures that have
clouded the Czech utility's expansion plans, Chief Executive
Daniel Benes said on Thursday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE BANKS: The need for euro zone banks to repair their
balance sheets could prompt asset selloffs and a potential
credit crunch in the EU's emerging east unless lenders and
regulators work to avoid this, the head of Hungary's central
bank said on Thursday.      	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS:Central European currencies slipped on Thursday
following the weaker euro, with Poland's zloty bucking the
regional trend as investors remained wary of potential
interventions in the foreign exchange market. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 contract hit a fresh all-time
low tracking falls in oil and world stocks on spreading euro
zone fears, while spot power rose with consumption forecast to
rise after a holiday in neighbouring Germany, traders said on
Thursday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    TEMELIN: Hospodarske Noviny, citing a source, said that
Chinese, Korean and Russian partners have expressed interest in
partnering with CEZ on its Temelin expansion. The
company has called a tender for a strategic partner.	
    Separately, E15 reported with sources that France's EdF was
a favorite in the tender.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    E15, page 1	
    	
    TAX FREEDOM DAY: The Liberal Institute calculated Tax
Freedom Day to come on June 9 this year, five days earlier than
in 2011.	
    E15, page 3	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.