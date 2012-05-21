FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 21
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 21, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
     	
=============================EVENTS==========================   	
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank (CNB) holds Research Open Day
(0700 GMT).	
    Related news: 	
      	
    PRAGUE - International Conference on Entrepreneurship and
Jobs in the MENA Region.	
    Related news: 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    SMEJC GAINS STAKES IN NOMOS, PIRAEUS: Privately-held Czech
financial group PPF said on Friday shareholder Jiri Smejc had
sold his 5 percent stake in the group as well as stakes in PPF's
banking assets.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    IMF ON CZECH INTEREST RATES: The International Monetary Fund
said on Friday the Czech central bank's monetary policy stance
is appropriate, although a few members of the IMF board said
there was scope to cut rates.	
    Story: Related news: 	
           	
    	
    EBRD: EURO CRISIS TO HIT CEE: Lacklustre growth in emerging
European economies could turn into recession if the euro zone
crisis escalates, the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CZECH PHILIP MORRIS REVENUE RISES: Revenue for Philip Morris
CR rose 16 percent year-on-year to 2.88 billion
crowns ($143.62 million) in the first quarter, boosted by
favourable pricing and higher exports, the Czech tobacco group
said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS:  Central European emerging currencies recovered
from lows on Friday, mirroring the euro's brief recovery, with
one Budapest trader saying panic had subsided over the prospects
of Greece being forced to leave the euro.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Long-term Czech power prices continued their
downward spiral on Friday with the Cal '13 contract hitting a
new all-time low over worries about the euro zone and future
energy demand, traders said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.269     25.255    -0.06       1.08	
 vs Dollar         19.766     19.851     0.43      -0.17	
 Czech Equities    868.8      868.8       0.13      -4.64	
 U.S. Equities 12,369.38  12,442.49     -0.59       1.24	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    NEW CENTRE FOR ON-LINE SHOPPING IN PRAGUE: Prague should
host a global system for online purchases through which people
should be able to file complaints when facing a problem with
buying products in an any online shop on the internet.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    TEMELIN EXPANSION: An unnamed top manager at CEZ 
said there is an increasing pressure from the Czech industrial
lobby to choose a consorttium of Russia's Atomstroyexport and
Czech-based Skoda JS, also owned by a Russian entity, in the
tender for Temelin nuclear power plant expansion.	
    Czech business feel this bid would secure them the biggest
share of supplies deals.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18	
       	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
