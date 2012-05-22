FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 22
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 22, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
	
============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    FRANCE WANTS EURO AREA BONDS: France's Francois Hollande
will push a proposal for mutualising European debt at an
informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels this week, increasing
pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to drop her
opposition to the idea.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS: Serbia's dinar weakened on Monday after the
election of a new president stirred fresh political uncertainty
there, while other central European currencies firmed with the
euro.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday, supported
by forecasts for higher demand and a fall in renewable
generation in the region, traders said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.071     25.11    0.16       1.86	
 vs Dollar         19.581     19.663   0.42       0.77	
 Czech Equities    873.2      873.2     0.51      -4.16	
 U.S. Equities 12,504.48  12,369.38    1.09       2.35	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    BETTING COMPANIES: The market leader in fixed-odds betting
Tipsport is buying the number three player Chance betting
company from investment group Appian. The merged company will
control more than 50 percent of the market. Publicly traded
Fortuna is the number two provider of fixed-odds
bets with a 30 percent share. 	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    SKODA SALES: Skoda Auto sales in Russia rose by
44 percent year on year in the first four months of this year.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 	
    	
    GAZPROM'S MEDVEDEV TO SPEAK IN PRAGUE: Russian state gas
monopoly Gazprom Chief Alexander Medvedev will speak
at a conference on energy security in Prague on Thursday along
with former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff.	
    Pravo, page 4	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

