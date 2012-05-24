FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 24
May 24, 2012

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
============================EVENTS==========================	
    PRAGUE - Energy Gas Storage Summit
(www.summitegs24.com/)(until May 25).	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to
release first quarter results. 	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly  meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 	
    Related news: 	
     	
    PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 government bond
auction.  	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Second round of 4.60%/18 government
bond auction.	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.	
    Related news: 	
	
==========================MORNING NEWS=======================	
    PEGAS Q1 EARNINGS: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas
Nonwovens posted a 15 percent rise in first quarter
core profit, helped by higher output thanks to a new production
line.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  	
    GOVT APPROVES TAX HIKES: The Czech Republic's revamped
cabinet committed on Wednesday to push ahead with plans to raise
sales tax and slap an extra tax on high wage earners, and warned
it would quit if the deficit-cutting measures were not passed by
parliament. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    BAKALA PLANS BID FOR CIECH: Czech investor Zdenek Bakala
plans to launch a bid for Polish chemicals group Ciech 
before the summer, two banking sources told Reuters.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    VICE-GOVT TOMSIK SEES RATE CUT: Czech central bank Vice
Governor Vladimir Tomsik's view on policy has not significantly
changed since May 3, when he voted in minority for a cut in the
key two-week repo rate, he said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    *For comments on FX 	
    	
    BOARD MEMBER JANACEK SEES STABLE RATES: Czech central bank
board member Kamil Janacek said on Wednesday he still preferred
to keep borrowing costs unchanged and sees no significant
factors that would justify a cut.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    DEMAND FOR BONDS STAYS STRONG: Demand for Czech bonds stayed
strong at an auction on Wednesday, with prospects of the first
interest rate cut in two years and a dwindling supply drawing
mostly local investors, dealers said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    *For TABLES:  	
    	
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint suffered its biggest
one-day loss this year on Wednesday and the Romanian leu hit a
record low as renewed fears that Greece will leave the euro zone
dampened appetite for riskier emerging European assets.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Increasing renewable power production pushed
Czech spot power prices lower, while the front-year contract
eased, tracking a fall in oil prices, traders said. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.486     25.503    0.07       0.23	
 vs Dollar         20.265     20.251   -0.07      -2.7	
 Czech Equities    878.1      878.1     -0.48      -3.62	
 U.S. Equities 12,496.15  12,502.81    -0.05       2.28	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    CZECHS READY FOR GREEK EURO ZONE EXIT: Czech Prime Minister
Petr Necas said the Czech Republic was ready for a potential
exit of Greece from the euro zone. He added Greece's departure
from the bloc was a realistic option.	
    He said the government and the Czech central bank (CNB)
prepared a set of steps that they would take if the indebted
country had to quit the monetary union. But he declined to
specify them.	
    Pravo, page 12	
    	
    GAS PIPELINE SALE: Bidders for RWE's unit Net4Gas
are only willing to pay 25 billion-40 billion Czech crowns for
the pipeline, the paper said withouth unveiling its sources. RWE
transferred the company to RWE Gas Int. last week for 52.25
billion to comply with an EU unbundling rules.	
    Lidove Noviny, page 17	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

