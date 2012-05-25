FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 25
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 25, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 25

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
============================EVENTS==========================	
    AMSTERDAM - Betting company Fortuna to hold an
annual shareholders' meeting.	
    Related news: 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  	
    EPH PLANS EUR 1 BLN LOAN: Czech energy group Energeticky a
Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) is close to signing a 1-billion euro
($1.26 billion) loan from 11 domestic banks in a record deal on
the local market, a top company official said. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    EU FUND ABUSE MAY DOUBLE DEFICIT: The Czech budget deficit
could double this year if mismanagement charges prompt the
European Union to halt payments of development funds, Prime
Minister Petr Necas said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    POLISH GRID OPERATOR TO BID FOR NET4GAS: Poland's gas
network operator Gaz-System will file an initial offer of
interest to buy Czech gas transmission system operator NET4GAS,
the company's head said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    ORCO SWINGS TO Q1 PROFIT:  Real estate developer Orco
Property Group  swung to a 2.8 million euro
net profit in the first quarter from a 4.4 million loss a year
ago, the company said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 494.7 million
crowns ($24.40 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due 2023 in the second, non-competitive round of an
auction.	
    Table: Related news: 	
    *For Table on 4.60/18 bond sale: 	
    *For Table on T-Bill: 	
    	
    CONFIDENCE INDICATOR: Czech May business confidence and
consumer confidence dip.	
    Table: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty rose
sharply on Thursday as central Europe recovered lost ground
after a heavy selloff, but further losses are possible if the
euro zone debt crisis escalates, weighing on economic prospects
in Europe.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices edged up on Thursday as
forecasts for declining wind generation in the region offset an
expected rise in solar production as long-term prices stayed
stuck on a record low, traders said. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.4       25.363    -0.15      0.57	
 vs Dollar         20.287     20.153    -0.66     -2.81	
 Czech Equities    879.2      879.2       0.13     -3.5	
 U.S. Equities 12,529.75  12,496.15      0.27      2.56	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    TRAVEL SERVICE BUYING PLANES: Privately-owned Czech airline
company Travel Service is buying three Boeings 737-700 from
failed European air carriers, including Hungary's Malev
.	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.