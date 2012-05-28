FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 28, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  	
    CEE CONVERGENCE: A growing number of economists working in
think tanks and investment banks say the economic crisis in
Europe has hurt the chances the EU's poorest members will catch
up to, or converge with, living standards in their richer
counterparts.	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint led losses against a
battered euro in emerging Europe on Friday, as funding woes in
Spain heightened worries of contagion and piled pressure on
riskier assets, while in Poland retail sales disappointed.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power for the next working day
tumbled on Friday ahead of a holiday in parts of Europe that
will crimp demand while long-term prices rose from an all-time
low, traders said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.335     25.34     0.02       0.82	
 vs Dollar         20.089     20.244    0.77      -1.81	
 Czech Equities    869.6      869.6     -1.09      -4.55	
 U.S. Equities 12,454.83  12,529.75    -0.6        1.94	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
         	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    UNIPETROL: Unipetrol indefinitely suspended
crude refining at its Paramo plant. It has maintained the
production of asphalts and lubricant oils.	
    Pravo, page 14	
    	
    STATE ENERGY CONCEPT: An Industry Ministry commission
recommended the new state energy concept count on boosting
nuclear power to a 50 percent share by 2030, and to cap
subsidised renewable energy at 15 percent.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    GREEK EFFECT: Analysts said some of the options the central
bank had to ease any market shock in the case of a Greece exit
from the euro zone would be buying government bonds or limiting
the amount of loans Czech banks can give their foreign parents.
The government had less options, but could guarantee loans for
private subjects.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
