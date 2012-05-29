FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29
May 29, 2012 / 6:23 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  	
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol 
has temporarily halted crude refining at its Paramo unit due to
weak demand, a spokesman said on Monday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty led central European currencies
higher on Monday when investors dipped back into the region's
riskier assets, though dealers said it was a short-term rebound
and expectations of a rally looked misplaced.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power climbed higher on Monday on
renewed demand following a holiday in much of Europe while
long-term prices rose with fuels in a quiet market, traders
said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.322     25.325    0.01       0.87	
 vs Dollar         20.192     20.211    0.09      -2.33	
 Czech Equities    865.7      865.7     -0.45      -4.98	
 U.S. Equities 12,454.83  12,529.75    -0.6        1.94	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
             	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    SOLAR: Many Czech solar panel manufactureres support a
German effort to impose an antidumping  duty on imported Chinese
solar panels.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
