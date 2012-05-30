FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 30
May 30, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
============================EVENTS============================  	
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 	
    Related news: 	
	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
    	
    DEBT CAP: The austerity-minded Czech cabinet is pressing on
with a plan to cap the country's public debt via a
constitutional change, showing a strong will to fix the
country's public finances despite growing opposition to cuts and
tax hikes.  	
    Related news: 	
	
    CEE MARKETS:  Hungary's forint shrugged off the central
bank's decision to leave borrowing costs unchanged on Tuesday
while other currencies were mildly lower in a calm trade as
market participants awaited any clues coming from the troubled
euro zone, particularly from Greece.  	
    Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower renewables production in the
region and stronger demand pushed Czech spot power sharply
higher on Tuesday while long-term prices rose for a second
straight day, traders said.  	
    Related news: 	
    	
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.487     25.392    -0.37       0.23	
 vs Dollar         20.427     20.243    -0.91      -3.52	
 Czech Equities    878.1      878.1       1.43      -3.62	
 U.S. Equities 12,580.69  12,454.83      1.01       2.97	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
	
             	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    TRAVEL AGENCY IPO: Czech travel agency Exim Tours plans an
IPO next year, selling around a 30 stake. It is consolidating
its operations ahead of this, and wants to double its turnover
to 8 billion crowns.    	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
