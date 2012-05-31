Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 31

PRAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== April money supply data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== ACQUISITION: German retail group REWE is expected to announce an agreement to buy a majority stake in Czech tour operator EXIM Tours, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday. Story: Related news:  EURO READY: None of the eight countries on the waiting list to join the euro are meeting the required standards at the moment, the European Central Bank's latest convergence report said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended early losses on Wednesday as worries over Spain and Italy hit the euro, overturning a brief surge for Hungary's forint due to positive signs from Brussels on the flow of development aid. Story: Related news: FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank cut the proportion of foreign exchange reserves held in the euro and the U.S. dollar and diversified into the Australian dollar, the 2011 bank's annual report showed. Story: Related news: LOAN: Central European telecoms services provider GTS CE has signed a 330 million euro loan from a group of European banks to help refinancing and acquisitions, the company said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech spot power rose on Wednesday, underpinned by forecasts for lower renewables and nuclear supply, while long-term prices eased as fuels declined and due to continuing worries over economic prospects for Spain and the euro zone, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.688 25.68 -0.03 -0.56 vs Dollar 20.742 20.713 -0.14 -5.12 Czech Equities 876.7 876.7 -0.16 -3.78 U.S. Equities 12,419.86 12,580.69 -1.28 1.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= COMPETITIVENESS: The Czech Republic fell for a third time in a row to number 33 on Swiss institute IMD's competitiveness rankings. The government wants the country in the top 20 by 2020. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)