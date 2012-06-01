FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 1
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 1, 2012 / 6:17 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for May due out at 0730
GMT.	
============================EVENTS============================  	
    PRAGUE - End-May budget balance data.	
    Related news: 	
	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
    	
    CEZ PLANTS: Czech power group CEZ invited
bidders on Thursday to buy two of its biggest coal-burning power
plants to end a long-running uncertainty over future coal
prices.	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    CEE MARKETS: Persistent worries over the euro zone forced
Poland's state-owned BGK bank to defend the zloty on Thursday,
while the forint, seen as the weakest link among Central
European currencies, continued to fall, knocking Hungarian
bonds.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    GREXIT: A Greek exit from the euro zone could thrust
emerging European markets into a downward spiral similar to that
seen during the 2008 financial crisis, when currencies lost up
to a third of their value following the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind generation in the
region drove Czech day ahead down nearly 12 percent on Thursday
as spot prices rose above those in neighbouring Germany due to
few sellers on the Czech market, traders said.   	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    TOUR BUY: German retail and travel group Rewe is taking over
leading Czech tour operator Exim Tours to boost its presence in
central and eastern Europe. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.735     25.8     0.25       -0.74	
 vs Dollar         20.84     20.861    0.1        -5.62	
 Czech Equities    865.6     865.6     -1.27       -4.99	
 U.S. Equities 12,393.45  2,419.86    -0.21        1.44	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
                     	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    OIL: Since the middle of May, the Czech Republic has not
received oil through the eastern Druzhba pipeline and has made
up for this loss with deliveries from the west.     	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 20	
    	
    RETAIL BONDS: Orders for the Finance Ministry's spring issue
of retail bonds reached around 16 billion crowns. The ministry
will give official statistics on Friday.	
    Pravo, page 3	
        	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

