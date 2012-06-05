FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 5
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 5, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    April retail sales data at 0700 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
============================EVENTS============================  	
  PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen to hold an annual shareholders'
meeting.	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until June 15), to debate whether to confirm lifting of the
immunity of deputy David Rath after he was charged with
accepting a bribe. 	
    The schedule of this session also includes a vote on
austerity measures, including a hike in the value added tax
(VAT) rates by 1 percentage point and introducing a 7 percent
tax rate for high earners. 	
    Related news: 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
    	
    PFF DEAL IS FINANCING CHALLENGE FOR GENERALI: One of the
most pressing tasks facing Mario Greco, picked on Saturday to
lead Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali,
will be to figure out how to pay for a big stake in an eastern
European venture it may have to buy.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    EU FUNDS SEEN RESUMED IN SEPT: The European Union could
resume sending development funds to the Czech Republic in
September after an interruption caused by criticism of
mishandling and abuse, Regional Development Minister Kamil
Jankovsky said. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly rose in a
thin trade on Monday, with Hungary's forint supported by a delay
to a vote on a disputed central bank law which kept open the
chance of the country striking a much needed aid deal.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for rising renewable supply weighed on
Czech spot power on Monday while long-term prices fell on weak
global economic data that raised fears over future energy
demand, traders said. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.614     25.68     0.26      -0.27	
 vs Dollar         20.484     20.539    0.27      -3.81	
 Czech Equities    863.9      863.9      0.55      -5.18	
 U.S. Equities 12,101.46  12,118.57    -0.14      -0.95	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    TEMELIN TENDER: Bidders in the largest ever Czech
procurement deal to enlarge CEZ's Temelin nuclear
power plant, Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's
Areva and a Russian consortium including
Atomstroyexport, will submit their final bids only in July but
they are already signing contracts with Czech sub-suppliers to
improve their position in the tender. 	
    Westinghouse EMEA Chief Yves Brachet said he expected the
share of Czech companies in the deal would reach 70 percent.
Westinghouse has signed a deal with Czech firm Metrostav to
provide most of the construction works on the project.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1, 14	
    	
    EASING AUSTERITY: Prime Minister Petr Necas decided to scrap
plans for abolishing an excise tax rebate on fuel that farmers
use to cultivate their fields as of next year. Instead, the
rebate, currently at 60 percent, will be cut to 40 percent. 	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 13	
    	
    CAR PRODUCTION: Revenue of Czech-based car makers rose by 13
percent last year to 800 billion crowns ($38.89 billion), an
automobile industry association said.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16	
     	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

