Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 5

PRAGUE, June 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
April retail sales data at 0700 GMT.

============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen to hold an annual shareholders' meeting.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until June 15), to debate whether to confirm lifting of the immunity of deputy David Rath after he was charged with accepting a bribe. The schedule of this session also includes a vote on austerity measures, including a hike in the value added tax (VAT) rates by 1 percentage point and introducing a 7 percent tax rate for high earners.

============================TOP NEWS==========================
PFF DEAL IS FINANCING CHALLENGE FOR GENERALI: One of the most pressing tasks facing Mario Greco, picked on Saturday to lead Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali, will be to figure out how to pay for a big stake in an eastern European venture it may have to buy.

EU FUNDS SEEN RESUMED IN SEPT: The European Union could resume sending development funds to the Czech Republic in September after an interruption caused by criticism of mishandling and abuse, Regional Development Minister Kamil Jankovsky said.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly rose in a thin trade on Monday, with Hungary's forint supported by a delay to a vote on a disputed central bank law which kept open the chance of the country striking a much needed aid deal.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for rising renewable supply weighed on Czech spot power on Monday while long-term prices fell on weak global economic data that raised fears over future energy demand, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.614 25.68 0.26 -0.27
vs Dollar 20.484 20.539 0.27 -3.81
Czech Equities 863.9 863.9 0.55 -5.18
U.S. Equities 12,101.46 12,118.57 -0.14 -0.95

======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
TEMELIN TENDER: Bidders in the largest ever Czech procurement deal to enlarge CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant, Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's Areva and a Russian consortium including Atomstroyexport, will submit their final bids only in July but they are already signing contracts with Czech sub-suppliers to improve their position in the tender. Westinghouse EMEA Chief Yves Brachet said he expected the share of Czech companies in the deal would reach 70 percent. Westinghouse has signed a deal with Czech firm Metrostav to provide most of the construction works on the project. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1, 14

EASING AUSTERITY: Prime Minister Petr Necas decided to scrap plans for abolishing an excise tax rebate on fuel that farmers use to cultivate their fields as of next year. Instead, the rebate, currently at 60 percent, will be cut to 40 percent. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 13

CAR PRODUCTION: Revenue of Czech-based car makers rose by 13 percent last year to 800 billion crowns ($38.89 billion), an automobile industry association said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)