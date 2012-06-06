FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 6
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 6, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    April foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.	
    April industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
============================EVENTS============================  	
    PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond
auction. 	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.	
    Related news: 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
    	
    PARLT GIVES GREEN LIGHT TO ESM: The lower house of the Czech
parliament ratified on Tuesday a treaty change allowing the
creation of the euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism (ESM). 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    PROMINENT POLITICIAN LOSES IMMUNITY IN GRAFT CASE: The Czech
parliament lifted immunity from prosecution for one of its most
prominent members on Tuesday, a step aimed at tackling political
corruption that has angered the public and halted vital cash
payments from the European Union.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    RETAIL SALES PLUNGE: Czech retail sales dropped by 4.1
percent year-on-year in April, missing expectations for a 0.9
percent rise and the deepest decline in two years, data showed.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday
as reported Polish state support to the zloty led to the
unwinding of short positions, while global policymakers were
discussing ways to work together to deal with the euro zone
crisis. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Tuesday, supported
by a decline in renewable production in the region as long-term
prices rebounded after hovering near record lows a day earlier,
traders said. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.661     25.64    -0.08      -0.45	
 vs Dollar         20.531     20.559    0.14      -4.05	
 Czech Equities    874.6      874.6      1.24      -4.01	
 U.S. Equities 12,127.95  12,101.46     0.22      -0.73	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    AREVA IN TEMELIN TENDER: Ruben Lazo, commercial chief of
France's Areva, which plans to file a bid to expand
CEZ's power plant Temelin, said French power giant
EDF will be one of its sub-suppliers in the Temelin
bid. The paper said EDF may become CEZ's financial partner
co-investing in the nuclear deal, which Lazo declined to comment
on.	
    The paper said Areva's reputation was hurt by its projects
in Finland and France, which will be delayed and go up in price.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15	
	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.