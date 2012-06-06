Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 6

PRAGUE, June 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== April foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. April industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== PARLT GIVES GREEN LIGHT TO ESM: The lower house of the Czech parliament ratified on Tuesday a treaty change allowing the creation of the euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism (ESM). Story: Related news: PROMINENT POLITICIAN LOSES IMMUNITY IN GRAFT CASE: The Czech parliament lifted immunity from prosecution for one of its most prominent members on Tuesday, a step aimed at tackling political corruption that has angered the public and halted vital cash payments from the European Union. Story: Related news: RETAIL SALES PLUNGE: Czech retail sales dropped by 4.1 percent year-on-year in April, missing expectations for a 0.9 percent rise and the deepest decline in two years, data showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday as reported Polish state support to the zloty led to the unwinding of short positions, while global policymakers were discussing ways to work together to deal with the euro zone crisis. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Tuesday, supported by a decline in renewable production in the region as long-term prices rebounded after hovering near record lows a day earlier, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.661 25.64 -0.08 -0.45 vs Dollar 20.531 20.559 0.14 -4.05 Czech Equities 874.6 874.6 1.24 -4.01 U.S. Equities 12,127.95 12,101.46 0.22 -0.73 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= AREVA IN TEMELIN TENDER: Ruben Lazo, commercial chief of France's Areva, which plans to file a bid to expand CEZ's power plant Temelin, said French power giant EDF will be one of its sub-suppliers in the Temelin bid. The paper said EDF may become CEZ's financial partner co-investing in the nuclear deal, which Lazo declined to comment on. The paper said Areva's reputation was hurt by its projects in Finland and France, which will be delayed and go up in price. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)