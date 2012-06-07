FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 7
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
June 7, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Q1 real wage data at 0700 GMT.	
    May foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
============================EVENTS============================  	
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly  meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/17 government bond
auction.	
    Related news: 	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
    	
    MORE AUSTERITY THROUGH 1ST READING: The Czech parliament has
given an initial go-ahead to the government's new package of tax
hikes aimed at keeping the budget gap below 3 percent next year
despite a sharp slowdown in the economy.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    1ST ROUND OF BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold
5.30 billion crowns ($257.44 million) worth of variable-rate
government bonds due 2017 in the first, competitive
round of bidding. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    OUTPUT UP IN APRIL: Czech retail sales dropped by 4.1
percent year-on-year in April, missing expectations for a 0.9
percent rise and the deepest decline in two years, data showed.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies jumped on
Wednesday, with the zloty leading regional gains after Poland's
central bank still kept a door open to a rate hike while the
Hungarian forint tested a key level on hopes it is moving closer
to international aid talks. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER:  Czech day ahead power prices fell on Wednesday
ahead of a holiday in neighbouring Germany that will crimp
demand and stronger renewable production while the long term
prices eased slightly on weaker coal and oil, traders said. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.437     25.45    0.05       0.42	
 vs Dollar         20.251     20.362   0.55      -2.63	
 Czech Equities    881.2      881.2     0.75      -3.28	
 U.S. Equities 12,414.79  12,127.95    2.37       1.61	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    CZECHS AGAINST EU PROPOSALS FOR BANKS: Czech policymakers
are against plans by the European Commission to create a
European banking union, including a pan-European banks fund,
centralised banking supervision, and allowing banks to tap money
directly from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).	
    Prime Minister Petr Necas said the very quality supervision
of the Czech central bank should not be disintegrated into some
pan-European supervision.	
    Czech central bank Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik said
recapitalising banks from the ESM increased moral hazard. He
also said he was against creating a pan-European banks fund
aimed to insure all EU deposits as it would transfer costs of
tackling problems in one country to the entire EU. 	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.