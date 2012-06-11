FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 11
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 11, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================	
    May inflation data at 0700 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
	
============================EVENTS============================  
    	
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in July of 2012.	
    Related news: 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
     	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies weakened
on Friday as poor first-quarter economic growth data added to
the gloom after global policymakers dashed hopes of more
stimulus for the economy.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MONEY: In an echo of four years ago in the runup to the
global economic crisis, the European Union's strongest eastern
members are ignoring calls for a joint approach on banking from
weaker peer Hungary to address the threats of deleveraging and a
credit crunch.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Further falls in oil prices drove the Czech
front-year power contract to a fresh all-time low on Friday,
while power for the next working day rose, supported by
forecasts for higher demand and lower wind and nuclear supply,
traders said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    TRADING LOSS: A multi-million euro loss at Germany's biggest
utility E.ON likely resulted from a backfired bet by
a trader on power price differentials in central Europe during
February's cold snap, sources told Reuters on Friday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    The Czech economy shrank by 0.8 percent in the first quarter
from the previous three-month period, a mild improvement from a
preliminary estimate of a 1 percent quarterly drop, the
statistics office final data showed on Friday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
  * C.bank reaction: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.333     25.45     0.46       0.83	
 vs Dollar         20.059     20.414    1.74      -1.66	
 Czech Equities    886        886       -0.77      -2.75	
 U.S. Equities 12,554.2   12,460.96     0.75       2.76	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
        	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST=============================	
    VEMEX: Gas company Vemex, in which Gazprom holds a majority,
wants to raise its market share to 12 percent this year, its
chief Vladimir Ermakov said. It wants to also look at expansion
in the electricity market.	
    Euro, page 38	
    	
    CZECH COAL: The state prosecutor will likely reopen a case
against Pavel Tykac, owner of Czech Coal, for his role in 1.23
billion crowns in missing funds in CS Fondy.	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8A	
	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.