Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 11

May inflation data at 0700 GMT.

CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies weakened on Friday as poor first-quarter economic growth data added to the gloom after global policymakers dashed hopes of more stimulus for the economy.

CEE MONEY: In an echo of four years ago in the runup to the global economic crisis, the European Union's strongest eastern members are ignoring calls for a joint approach on banking from weaker peer Hungary to address the threats of deleveraging and a credit crunch.

CEE POWER: Further falls in oil prices drove the Czech front-year power contract to a fresh all-time low on Friday, while power for the next working day rose, supported by forecasts for higher demand and lower wind and nuclear supply, traders said.

TRADING LOSS: A multi-million euro loss at Germany's biggest utility E.ON likely resulted from a backfired bet by a trader on power price differentials in central Europe during February's cold snap, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The Czech economy shrank by 0.8 percent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, a mild improvement from a preliminary estimate of a 1 percent quarterly drop, the statistics office final data showed on Friday.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.333 25.45 0.46 0.83
vs Dollar 20.059 20.414 1.74 -1.66
Czech Equities 886 886 -0.77 -2.75
U.S. Equities 12,554.2 12,460.96 0.75 2.76

VEMEX: Gas company Vemex, in which Gazprom holds a majority, wants to raise its market share to 12 percent this year, its chief Vladimir Ermakov said. It wants to also look at expansion in the electricity market. Euro, page 38

CZECH COAL: The state prosecutor will likely reopen a case against Pavel Tykac, owner of Czech Coal, for his role in 1.23 billion crowns in missing funds in CS Fondy. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8A