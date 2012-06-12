FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 12
June 12, 2012 / 6:28 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
	
============================EVENTS=============================	
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until June 15).	
    Related news: 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS=========================== 
      	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies clung to gains on
Monday as a European bailout to Spanish banks lifted risk
appetite, but Hungarian bonds tracked Spanish bonds lower,
highlighting spillover risks from the euro zone.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    BOND ISSUANCE: The Czech Finance Ministry will cut bond
issuance sharply in the third quarter to 20 billion crowns
($979.44 million) as expected after it met the majority of its
borrowing plan in the first half.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    TABLE: 	
    	
    CEE INFLATION: Inflation eased to its lowest level this year
in the Czech Republic in May and stagnated at a post-communist
nadir in Romania, confirming a sharp drop off in demand in the
two emerging European Union economies. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    INSTANT VIEW: Cbank comment: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract remained
stuck at an all-time low amid thin trading on Monday, while
power prices for the next working day rose due to low output of
solar and wind energy in the region, traders said. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
       	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================	
    RETAIL ISSUE DEMAND: Of the 15.3 billion crowns worth of
bonds sold in the spring retail issue, 45.4 percent went to the
1.5 year maturity and 40.5 percent for a 5-year reinvested
earnings bond. Less than 10 percent choose a 7-year inflation
linked bond.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

