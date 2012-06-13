FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 13
June 13, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
============================EVENTS=============================	
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until June 15).	
    Related news: 	
        	
    PRAGUE - First auction round of VAR/23 and
3.85%/21 government bonds.	
    Related news: 	
        	
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.	
    Related news: 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS=========================== 
      	
    RATES: A fourth Czech central banker has indicated that
interest rates may drop soon, suggesting growing momentum on the
seven-strong central bank board to cut interest rates, already
at a record low, as early as this month. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
        	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended losses on
Tuesday on concerns that a bailout for debt-choked Spanish banks
will not stem the euro zone crisis, but debt markets held steady
with Polish 10-year yields keeping near a 3-1/2-year low.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    NWR-JSW: Takeover of Polish coal deposits from Czech rival
New World Resources (NWR) seems an interesting option
for Poland's coking coal miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa
, Polish treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on
Tuesday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    CME NOTES: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises
(CME)  accepted to buy back a principal
amount of 60.5 million euros worth of floating rate senior notes
due 2014 in a tender offer but rejected repurchase offers for
2016 notes, it said on Tuesday. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract dropped to a
new all-time low on Tuesday, following a slide in Germany's
benchmark power contract as Europe's failure to support the
carbon market led to a drop in carbon permits, traders said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.612     25.729    0.45      -0.26	
 vs Dollar         20.478     20.652    0.84      -3.78	
 Czech Equities    870.4      870.4     -1.03      -4.47	
 U.S. Equities 12,573.8   12,411.23     1.31       2.92	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
         	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================	
    BANKS: Deposits from abroad in Czech banks rose 60 percent
to 124 billion crowns in the year to April.	
    E15, page 1	
    	
    TELEFONICA: Telefonica CR plans to launch operation of 4G
service next week.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

