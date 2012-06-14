FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 14
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 14, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
	
============================EVENTS=============================	
    PRAGUE - Second auction round of VAR/23 and
3.85%/21 government bonds.	
    Related news: 	
        	
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until June 15).	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.	
    Related news: 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS=========================== 
      	
    AUSTERITY: The lower house of the Czech parliament approved
a law on Wednesday slowing down hikes in pensions to save 47.8
billion crowns ($2.31 billion) over the next three years as part
of a government drive to cut the budget deficit.	
    Story: Related news: 	
        	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Wednesday,
boosted by a stronger euro but pressured by unease ahead of this
weekend's Greek election, while Polish bond yields fell after
lower-than-expected inflation data. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.8 billion
crowns ($183.90 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due 2023 in the first, competitive round of bidding
on Wednesday.	
    It also sold 4.66 billion crowns worth of a 3.85 percent
coupon bond due 2021.	
    TABLES:  	
    Related news: 	
	
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday on an
increase in solar power output and lower demand, while the
front-year contract rebounded slightly on firmer coal and oil
prices, after hitting a new all-time low on Tuesday, traders
said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.478     25.48     0.01       0.26	
 vs Dollar         20.266     20.263   -0.01      -2.71	
 Czech Equities    873.5      873.5      0.36      -4.13	
 U.S. Equities 12,496.38  12,573.8     -0.62       2.28	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
         	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================	
    NET4GAS: Investment group KKCG confirmed it will take part
in the sale tender for RWE's Net4Gas unit.	
    Lidove Noviny, page 15	
    	
    SKODA CAR SALES: Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit,
raised car sales 8.6 percent in the first five months of 2012 to
405,500 units.	
    E15, page 7	
    	
    PIPELINE: The owners of Ceska Rafinerska - Unipetrol
, Shell and Eni - are trying to
negotiate a lower fee in a new deliveries contract with state
oil pipeline operator Mero once a 15-year contract expires this
year. The refinery owners say the old fee is connected to
covering costs for the construction of the IKL pipeline that no
longer need to be covered.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

