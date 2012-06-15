FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 15
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 15, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)	
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================	
    May producer prices data 0700 GMT.	
    April current account balance data at 0800 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
	
============================EVENTS=============================	
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q1 government debt
figures at 0700 GMT.	
    Related news:    	
    	
============================TOP NEWS=========================== 
      	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Thursday as
turmoil in the euro zone kept investors risk-averse, with the
forint leading losses as Hungary's high exposure to fallout from
the crisis overshadowed a successful bond auction.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE FX POLL: The euro zone's turmoil could weigh on
currencies in the European Union's emerging east over the next
year even if the crisis-hit bloc does not sink deeper into the
mire, a poll of analysts showed on Thursday.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract hit a fresh
low due to euro zone worries, while forecasts for warmer
temperatures and increasing solar power output drove spot power
down, traders said on Thursday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    POWER TRADERS: Another central and eastern Europe power
trader could go bust if operators continue to underestimate risk
management, the CEO of the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe (PXE) said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        25.451     25.61     0.62       0.37	
 vs Dollar         20.124     20.334    1.03      -1.99	
 Czech Equities    875.9      875.9      0.27      -3.86	
 U.S. Equities 12,651.91  12,496.38     1.24       3.56	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT	
             	
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================	
    TEMELIN: Vaclav Bartuska, the government's energy envoy,
said a big problem for the nuclear industry is the breakdown of
the supply chain. He said an engineering group like Czech
Vitkovice Machinery Group, for example, is able to produce steam
generators for Temelin's expansion, but it means big upfront
investment that doesn't make sense if it is only for Temelin.	
    He also said CEZ will have trouble finding a strategic
partner for Temelin's expansion without state guarantees or
support for the project.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11	
    	
    SEZNAM.CZ: The largest Czech internet portal Seznam.cz
earned just over a billion crowns operating profit on revenue of
2.68 billion in 2011.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 20	
    	
    START: Czech company Wooky, a seller of electonric books and
magazines, will be the first to list on the Prague bourse's new
Start platform for smaller companies. According to a document
obtained by the newspaper, the wants to raise up to 50 million
crowns by selling an 11 percent share.	
    E15, page 1	
        	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.