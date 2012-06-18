FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 18
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 18, 2012 / 6:27 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
============================TOP NEWS=========================== 
      
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies were mixed against
the euro on Friday with investors wary of Greece's election on
Sunday, while stocks strengthened and better than expected
current account data supported the Polish zloty. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C/A SURPLUS: The Czech current account posted a 5.27 billion
crown ($259.06 million) surplus in April, defying analysts'
expectations of a 2.0 billion deficit thanks to a surplus on the
goods and services balance, the central bank (CNB) said on
Friday.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SKANSKA REVAMP: Swedish construction group Skanska 
is to restructure its residential development operations in the
Nordic region, the Czech Republic and Slovakia after facing
higher production costs and lower sales.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: The Czech front-year power contract rose on
Friday from an all-time low following a rise in German power
markets, but turnover remained low as traders were cautious
ahead of Greek elections, market participants said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    POWER TRADERS: Southeast European power traders are looking
to new markets in Turkey and areas further east, frustrated by
growing regulatory, political and economic risks in local
markets, participants at an industry seminar said this week.    
 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.283     25.506    0.87       1.03
 vs Dollar         19.9       20.197    1.47      -0.85
 Czech Equities    885.5      885.5      1.1       -2.81
 U.S. Equities 12,767.17  12,651.91     0.91       4.5
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
         
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    PRESIDENT ON GREEK ELECTION: The result of the Greek
election will have no impact on the solution of the euro zone
debt crisis, Czech President Vaclav Klaus said.
    The country's unpayable debt will remain even with the
victory of the pro-European Greeks and the existing situation
will drag on.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    COAL WAR: Power plant Elektrarny Opatovice's owner EP
Holding is considering using coal from the Mibrag mine in
Germany which it controls to keep the Opatovice plant running.
The power station is soon to run out of coal after miner Czech
Coal halted coal deliveries there, saying the company has failed
to make payments for supplies. 
    However, coal from Mibrag, situated in east Germany, has
different properties and using it would be expensive mainly due
to the high transportation costs.
    E15, page 1 

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
