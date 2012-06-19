Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 19

PRAGUE, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release 2011/2012 Financial Stability Report including an update to the banking sector stress tests. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank (CNB) Governor Miroslav Singer to hold a news conference on the Financial Stability report at 0800 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== CEE MARKETS: Central European assets reversed early rises and Romania's Treasury bill tender failed due to rising yields on Monday, as worries over the euro zone revived after initial optimism over Sunday's Greek election. Story: Related news: CEZ CAN COMPLETE ENERGOTRANS PURCHASE: Czech electricity producer CEZ can complete the takeover of power and heat producer Energotrans, which runs a power plant in Melnik, north of Prague, the Czech anti-monopoly office (UOHS) said. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Long-term electricity prices fell to fresh lows on Monday after euphoria about the Greek vote gave way to wider pessimism over the euro zone while forecasts for a drop in renewables supported spot contracts, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.528 25.535 0.03 0.07 vs Dollar 20.253 20.343 0.44 -2.64 Czech Equities 884.8 884.8 -0.08 -2.89 U.S. Equities 12,741.82 12,767.17 -0.2 4.29 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ BREWERY ACQUISITION: Molson Coors Brewing Co took over Starbev and renamed it Molson Coors Central Europe. Mark Hunter, who led Molson Coors operations in Great Britain and Ireland so far, was appointed its chief. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 SPP SALE: The Slovak Economics Ministry will launch talks with Czech energy group EPH about its plans to buy a 49 percent stake in Slovak utility SPP. Pravo, page 18 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)