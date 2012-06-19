FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 19
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 19, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
=============================EVENTS============================ 
    PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release 2011/2012
Financial Stability Report including an update to the banking
sector stress tests.
    Related news: 
     
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank (CNB) Governor Miroslav Singer
to hold a news conference on the Financial Stability report at
0800 GMT.
    Related news: 
        
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 
    Related news: 
============================TOP NEWS=========================== 
  
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets reversed early rises
and Romania's Treasury bill tender failed due to rising yields
on Monday, as worries over the euro zone revived after initial
optimism over Sunday's Greek election. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ CAN COMPLETE ENERGOTRANS PURCHASE: Czech electricity
producer CEZ can complete the takeover of power and
heat producer Energotrans, which runs a power plant in Melnik,
north of Prague, the Czech anti-monopoly office (UOHS) said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Long-term electricity prices fell to fresh lows
on Monday after euphoria about the Greek vote gave way to wider
pessimism over the euro zone while forecasts for a drop in
renewables supported spot contracts, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.528     25.535    0.03       0.07
 vs Dollar         20.253     20.343    0.44      -2.64
 Czech Equities    884.8      884.8     -0.08      -2.89
 U.S. Equities 12,741.82  12,767.17    -0.2        4.29
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BREWERY ACQUISITION: Molson Coors Brewing Co took
over Starbev and renamed it Molson Coors Central Europe. Mark
Hunter, who led Molson Coors operations in Great Britain and
Ireland so far, was appointed its chief.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
    
    SPP SALE: The Slovak Economics Ministry will launch talks
with Czech energy group EPH about its plans to buy a 49 percent
stake in Slovak utility SPP.
    Pravo, page 18

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

