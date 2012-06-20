Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 20

PRAGUE, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: [RTRS-LEN-CEEU- CEN] PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session, to debate church bill on returning churches property confiscated under communism. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== C.BANK TOUGHENS RULE FOR BANKS' EXPOSURE TO PARENTS: The Czech central bank has tightened rules limiting the exposure of the country's well-capitalised lenders to their mostly west European parent institutions to safeguard the stability of the sector, it said. Story: Related news: PUSSY RIOT IN PRAGUE: Anti-Kremlin, punk-rock band Pussy Riot gave a typically impromptu performance in Prague on Tuesday in support of three of its members detained since March for singing a protest song against Vladimir Putin in Moscow's main cathedral. Story: Related news: BANKING SECTOR REMAINS SOUND: A financial sector health check showed Czech banks remain highly resilient to adverse shocks and aggregate capital adequacy would stay above the regulatory minimum of 8 percent even in a stress scenario, the central bank said. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for modest renewable supply and higher demand drove Czech day-ahead power higher on Tuesday, while the benchmark long-term contract also rose, helped by gains in the spot price and carbon prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.375 25.405 0.12 0.67 vs Dollar 19.989 20.028 0.19 -1.3 Czech Equities 900.1 900.1 1.73 -1.21 U.S. Equities 12,837.33 12,741.82 0.75 5.07 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CZECH HAVE DEPOSITS OF GOLD, WOLFRAM: The Czech Republic sits on deposits of gold worth 250 billion Czech crowns ($12.47 billion) at current prices of gold. The Industry and Trade Ministry thinks the price is attractive enough to re-open the mines after 16 years of being idle. The country has also deposits of wolfram. It has 70,000 tonnes of explored wolfram so far, which is worth 60 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 and 14 CAR MAKER TO SACK WORKERS: Czech TPCA car plant will let go 250 workers as demand for its cars fell. It has sold cars to those European markets that are now facing serious economic problems. The Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen produced 270,000 vehicles last year, down by 9 percent from 2010. This year production is expected to drop by a fifth. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 THREATS FROM BANKING UNION PROPOSALS: Czech central bank governing board member Pavel Rezabek wrote in an opinion piece banks in Europe are negatively affected by an increasing uncertainty regarding unclear and not properly thought-out proposals of establishing a European banking union. The biggest threat is a directive about a crisis management that proposes that daughter companies can help their parent institutions by shifting assets without the need to make the transactions on the basis of market prices or in line with fiduciary duties. Such a mechanism is a moral hazard and can be a channel of a quick contagion, Rezabek said. The volume of client deposit in Czech banks to their loans was at 134 percent at the end of 2011. In the euro zone it was only 89 percent on average, he also said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 9 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) ($1 = 20.0489 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)