FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 20
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
June 20, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 20

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
=============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 
    Related news: [RTRS-LEN-CEEU-    CEN]
    
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a
session, to debate church bill on returning churches property
confiscated under communism.
    Related news: 

============================TOP NEWS=========================== 
  
    C.BANK TOUGHENS RULE FOR BANKS' EXPOSURE TO PARENTS: The
Czech central bank has tightened rules limiting the exposure of
the country's well-capitalised lenders to their mostly west
European parent institutions to safeguard the stability of the
sector, it said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PUSSY RIOT IN PRAGUE: Anti-Kremlin, punk-rock band Pussy
Riot gave a typically impromptu performance in Prague on Tuesday
in support of three of its members detained since March for
singing a protest song against Vladimir Putin in Moscow's main
cathedral.
     Story: Related news: 
    
    BANKING SECTOR REMAINS SOUND: A financial sector health
check showed Czech banks remain highly resilient to adverse
shocks and aggregate capital adequacy would stay above the
regulatory minimum of 8 percent even in a stress scenario, the
central bank said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for modest renewable supply and higher
demand drove Czech day-ahead power higher on Tuesday, while the
benchmark long-term contract also rose, helped by gains in the
spot price and carbon prices, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.375     25.405    0.12       0.67
 vs Dollar         19.989     20.028    0.19      -1.3
 Czech Equities    900.1      900.1      1.73      -1.21
 U.S. Equities 12,837.33  12,741.82     0.75       5.07
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CZECH HAVE DEPOSITS OF GOLD, WOLFRAM: The Czech Republic
sits on deposits of gold worth 250 billion Czech crowns ($12.47
billion) at current prices of gold. The Industry and Trade
Ministry thinks the price is attractive enough to re-open the
mines after 16 years of being idle. The country has also
deposits of wolfram. It has 70,000 tonnes of explored wolfram so
far, which is worth 60 billion crowns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 and 14 
    
    CAR MAKER TO SACK WORKERS: Czech TPCA car plant will let go
250 workers as demand for its cars fell. It has sold cars to
those European markets that are now facing serious economic
problems.
    The Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor
Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen produced 270,000
vehicles last year, down by 9 percent from 2010. This year
production is expected to drop by a fifth.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    THREATS FROM BANKING UNION PROPOSALS: Czech central bank
governing board member Pavel Rezabek wrote in an opinion piece
banks in Europe are negatively affected by an increasing
uncertainty regarding unclear and not properly thought-out
proposals of establishing a European banking union.
    The biggest threat is a directive about a crisis management
that proposes that daughter companies can help their parent
institutions by shifting assets without the need to make the
transactions on the basis of market prices or in line with
fiduciary duties.
    Such a mechanism is a moral hazard and can be a channel of a
quick contagion, Rezabek said.
    The volume of client deposit in Czech banks to their loans
was at 134 percent at the end of 2011. In the euro zone it was
only 89 percent on average, he also said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 9  

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)

($1 = 20.0489 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.