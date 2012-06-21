Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 21

PRAGUE, June 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg to meet his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders. News conference at 1130 GMT. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== LESS CRUDE FOR CZECHS FROM RUSSIA: Oil pipeline exporting monopoly Transneft expects Russian companies to continue holding back shipments of crude to the Czech Republic in the third quarter of 2012, its chief executive said. Story: Related news: GAZPROM "NOT FAR AWAY" FROM PRICE DEAL WITH RWE: Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom is close to wrapping up protracted pricing talks with top European clients and is sticking to its export plans, deputy head Alexander Medvedev said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly clung to gains from the previous session on Wednesday and hopes of Hungarian aid talks kept the forint near six-week highs, although growing expectations of an interest rate cut weakened the crown. Story: Related news: CZECHS CAN START 2013 FINANCING IN Q4: The Czech Republic can start pre-financing 2013 with bond auctions in the fourth quarter and will issue less treasury bills than expected this year after heavy borrowing in the first half, the Finance Ministry debt department chief said. Story: Related news: FULL C.BANK BOARD TO MEET ON RATES: All seven Czech central bank board members will attend the June 28 rate-setting meeting, the central bank said. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Day-ahead power for the Czech Republic fell on Wednesday due to lower demand but rose for Slovakia in a market split that traders said might be due to limited cross-border capacity around the region sending prices higher in some areas. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.515 25.51 -0.02 0.12 vs Dollar 20.116 20.102 -0.07 -1.95 Czech Equities 896.7 896.7 -0.38 -1.58 U.S. Equities 12,824.39 12,837.33 -0.1 4.97 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ MONEY FROM ALTERNATIVE FUNDS: Prime Minister Petr Necas wants the Czech Republic to attract 2-3 percent of the 10 trillion euros ($12.70 trillion) at the so-called alternative funds domiciled in tax havens such as the Bahama Islands, he said. According to an EU directive, these funds must relocate to the European Union by 2015 if they want to serve Europe's citizens. Fund manager Daniel Gladis who administers 1 billion crowns ($49.75 million) in the Vltava Fund, based in Malta, said the most difficult task in such a bureaucratic country as the Czech Republic will be to establish an office that will be truly pro-business. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A 10 MORTGAGE INTEREST RATES DROP: The average mortgage rate fell to 3.68 percent in May, close to an all time low, after rising earlier in the year, according to Hypoindex. The volume of mortgage loans reached 48.2 billion crowns by the end of May, up by 3.3 billion year on year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) ($1 = 20.0489 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7873 euros) ($1 = 20.1023 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)