Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 25

EIGHT CZECHS KILLED IN BUS CRASH: Eight Czech citizens were killed and 43 injured on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in crashed into the safety fence and overturned on a motorway in central Croatia, police said.

FINMIN: BUDGET ON TARGET: The Czech Republic is on target to cut the 2012 budget deficit to a planned 3 percent of economic output, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Sunday, although the euro zone crisis and a freeze on EU funds remain serious fiscal risks.

EU BANK PLAN UNNERVING CZECHS: Czech central bankers have taken affront at a push by some EU partners for a bloc-wide banking union that could threaten their country's uncommonly strong capital buffers and undermine the years of conservative policy that helped support them.

CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown rebounded on Friday, recouping some of the losses posted over the week, as emerging European currencies were briefly lifted by the European Central Bank's (ECB) move to loosen lending rules.

CEE POWER:Forecasts for renewables offset each other on Friday, with wind supply healthy and solar supply low, to leave Czech spot power prices steady, while long-term regional prices rose on a mix of reasons including higher carbon prices and plant outages.

INTERNET SALES: Sales by the Czechs on the internet rose by 4 billion crowns ($194.62 million) last year to 37 billion crowns. The value of the average sale rose by 200 crowns to 9,280 crowns.

AAA AUTO SHARE BUYBACK: Shareholders of used car dealer AAA Auto extended the company's share buyback of up to 10 percent until December 2013.

VLADIMIR DLOUHY TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT: Former Industry and Trade Minister Vladimir Dlouhy who is an adviser to Goldman Sachs said he would run for president as an independent.