Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 26, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
=============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to hold an annual
shareholders' meeting.
    Related news: 
     
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
    Related news: 
============================TOP NEWS===========================
    COAL DELIVERIES DISPUTE: A court has ordered miner Czech
Coal, which had halted shipments to power producer Elektrarny
Opatovice on June 7, to resume deliveries of the fuel.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ RESTARTS TEMELIN UNIT 2: Czech electricity producer CEZ
 has restarted the 1,000-megawatt Unit 2 at its
Temelin nuclear power plant on Sunday following a refuelling
outage, the company said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BUSINESS CONFIDENCE DIPS: The Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) 
released on Monday the following confidence indicators for June.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    INSURER LEAVING CZECH MARKET: RSA Insurance Group PLC
 will close Direct Pojistovna, its direct motor insurer
in the Czech Republic.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets were mixed in illiquid
trading on Monday as the market watched for further signals in
the euro zone's debt crisis and eyed three upcoming rate
decisions in the region.  
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for lower renewable supply supported
Czech day-ahead power on Monday while a heat wave in the Balkans
supported the near end of the curve in Hungary as the July and
August contracts gained, trader said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.832     25.845    0.05       -1.12
 vs Dollar         20.634     20.715    0.39       -4.57
 Czech Equities    878.4      878.4     -2.36       -3.59
 U.S. Equities 12,502.66  12,640.78    -1.09        2.33
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CEZ CONTRACTS: CEZ refuses to say which
companies it had granted 60 contracts worth 6.6 billion crowns
($318.69 million), including contracts for language courses,
cinema and fitness classes, and security services. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    PENSION REFORM: At least 1 million Czechs should take part
in the government's pension reform which envisages diverting
part of monthly social insurance payments to private pension
funds, Deputy Finance Minister Radek Urban said. He said he
would consider it a failure if only half a million people
participated.
    There are about 4.5 million working Czechs in the country of
10.5 million.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 22
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.