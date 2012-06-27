Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 27

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - IIF Annual Meeting of Central and East European Bank Chief Executives (until June 28). News conference on June 28 at 845 GMT. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== CEZ TO END EU PROBE: Czech electricity producer CEZ is to sell one or two coal-burning power plants in an attempt to end an investigation into suspected anti-competitive behaviour by the European Commission, the company said. Story: Related news: CZK HITS 7-MTH LOW: The Czech crown fell 0.3 percent on the day to 25.973 per euro on Tuesday, the weakest since November 28 last year ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday where policymakers are expected to cut the main interest rate to a new record low of 0.5 percent. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a seven-month low but Hungary's forint gained on Tuesday, outpacing its regional peers by rising half a percent against the euro as its central bank kept interest rates at the highest level in the European Union. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: An expected steep fall in renewable supply and higher demand due to rising temperatures drove Czech day-ahead power higher on Tuesday, while long-term prices gained along with oil, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.879 25.927 0.19 -1.31 vs Dollar 20.718 20.78 0.3 -5 Czech Equities 884.1 884.1 0.65 -2.96 U.S. Equities 12,534.67 12,502.66 0.26 2.6 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ 2013 BUDGET: The cabinet agreed on Tuesday that the 2013 public sector shortfall should be at most 2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which assumes a state budget shortfall of 100 billion crowns ($4.81 billion), down from an expected 3.0 percent this year corresponding to a 105 billion state budget gap. At the end of May, the deficit was already at 79 billion. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 STATE ENERGY POLICY: Large coal-burning power and heating plants that are inefficient should be shut within ten years, the government's state energy policy outlook assumes. The share of power produced from coal should drop to 20 percent in 30 years from 60 percent now. Nuclear power production would increase to 45-55 percent from about a third now. Renewables should cover 10 to 15 percent of production, same as natural gas-fired stations. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)