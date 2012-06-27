FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 27
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 27, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
=============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - IIF Annual Meeting of Central and East European
Bank Chief Executives (until June 28). News conference on June
28 at 845 GMT.
    Related news: 
============================TOP NEWS===========================
    CEZ TO END EU PROBE: Czech electricity producer CEZ
 is to sell one or two coal-burning power plants in
an attempt to end an investigation into suspected
anti-competitive behaviour by the European Commission, the
company said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CZK HITS 7-MTH LOW: The Czech crown fell 0.3 percent on the
day to 25.973 per euro on Tuesday, the weakest since November 28
last year ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday where
policymakers are expected to cut the main interest rate
 to a new record low of 0.5 percent.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a seven-month low but
Hungary's forint gained on Tuesday, outpacing its regional peers
by rising half a percent against the euro as its central bank
kept interest rates at the highest level in the European Union.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: An expected steep fall in renewable supply and
higher demand due to rising temperatures drove Czech day-ahead
power higher on Tuesday, while long-term prices gained along
with oil, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.879     25.927    0.19       -1.31
 vs Dollar         20.718     20.78     0.3        -5
 Czech Equities    884.1      884.1      0.65       -2.96
 U.S. Equities 12,534.67  12,502.66     0.26      2.6
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    2013 BUDGET: The cabinet agreed on Tuesday that the 2013
public sector shortfall should be at most 2.9 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), which assumes a state budget shortfall
of 100 billion crowns ($4.81 billion), down from an expected 3.0
percent this year corresponding to a 105 billion state budget
gap. At the end of May, the deficit was already at 79 billion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
    
    STATE ENERGY POLICY: Large coal-burning power and heating
plants that are inefficient should be shut within ten years, the
government's state energy policy outlook assumes.
    The share of power produced from coal should drop to 20
percent in 30 years from 60 percent now. Nuclear power
production would increase to 45-55 percent from about a third
now. Renewables should cover 10 to 15 percent of production,
same as natural gas-fired stations.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18  
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

