Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 29

PRAGUE, June 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= May money supply data at 0800 GMT Q1 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT ============================TOP NEWS=========================== CZECH INTEREST RATES AT FRESH RECORD LOW: The Czech central bank cut rates to record low on Thursday to alleviate pressure from budget tightening on the already contracting economy, but did not commit to more easing given the crown currency's weakness. CEE MARKETS: The crown firmed on Thursday after the Czech central bank cut rates to a record low but without flagging further easing, bucking the trend elsewhere in Central Europe where currencies were pressured by growing doubts that the EU's upcoming summit will get closer to defusing the euro zone crisis. CEZ IN TURKEY: Turkish power producer Akenerji said on Thursday it will sell 22.5 percent of its stake in Akcez unit to Turkish group Akkok and 22.5 percent to Czech utility CEZ, in a statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. TEMELIN UNIT 2 RECONNECTED: Czech nuclear power plant Temelin reconnected its 1,000-megawatt Unit 2 to the grid late on Wednesday after a refuelling outage, its owner CEZ said. CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices declined on Thursday as renewable generation was forecast to be strong and a re-started nuclear unit at Temelin began supplying electricity to the grid, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.625 25.79 0.64 -0.31 vs Dollar 20.337 20.749 1.99 -3.07 Czech Equities 880.6 880.6 -0.64 -3.35 U.S. Equities 12,602.26 12,627.01 -0.2 3.15 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ INTEREST RATES: Bank Ceska Sporitelna will cut the interest rate on its mortgages by 15 basis points, following a cut in the key two-week repo rate by the Czech central bank to record low 0.5 percent on Thursday. Ceska Sporitelna has set the lowest mortgage fixed rate at 3.04 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.