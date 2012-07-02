FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 2
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 2, 2012 / 6:22 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June at 0730 GMT.
    End-June budget balance data at 1200 GMT.
==============================EVENT============================
    PRAGUE - Bids for enlarging CEZ's nuclear power
plant Temelin are due on Monday. A winner should be picked by
mid 2013.
============================TOP NEWS===========================
    NUCLEAR DEAL: As several European countries retreat from
nuclear power, the Czech Republic is taking a big step forward
in a tender to build new reactors which some in the industry see
as a pivotal test of the technology's future on the continent.
    OUTPUT SEEN HAMMERED: Czech industrial output likely shrank
in May after thirty consecutive months of expansion, as the
country's export-oriented companies struggled to attract new
orders from the debt crisis-hit euro zone, a Reuters poll
showed.
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty led central European currency
gains on Friday as  euro zone leaders' decision to help ease
Italian and Spanish borrowing costs prompted investors to buy
riskier assets. 
    CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on
Friday on forecasts of low levels of wind and solar power
generation while the front year contract also climbed, tracking
oil and other commodities, traders said.
    MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2
indicator, grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year at the end of May,
after a 6.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data
showed.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.515     25.512    -0.01       0.12
 vs Dollar         20.222     20.095    -0.63      -2.48
 Czech Equities    900.9      900.9       2.31      -1.12
 U.S. Equities 12,880.09  12,602.26      2.2        5.42
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BALANCING BUDGETS LATER: Prime Minister Petr Necas said that
it was possible that the Czech Republic would reach its target
of cutting the public sector deficit to zero later than in 2016,
which was the original target set by Necas' government.
    The slack may come due to anemic growth, Necas said.
However, he said there was no change in plans to cut the public
sector deficit below 3 percent of GDP.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
    
    NON-PERFORMING LOANS REACH RECORD: The share of
non-performing loans at Czech banks, that is loans past due by
90 days or more, rose to record 57.5 billion Czech crows, of the
1.10 trillion in household loans. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
