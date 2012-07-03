Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 3

PRAGUE, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS=========================== CEE MANUFACTURING DIPS: Eastern Europe's dominant manufacturing sectors shrank for the third month running in June, dragged down by debt turmoil in the euro zone that is also weighing heavily on their growth prospects. Story: Related news: CZECH PMI STAYING BELOW 50 IN JUNE: A slowdown in the decline of new orders helped Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edge up to 49.4 in June from 47.6 in May but it remained below the key 50 mark separating growth from contraction, a survey by Markit Economics showed. Story: Related news: JUNE BUDGET GAP SHRINKS FROM MAY BUT WIDENS YR/YR: The Czech central state budget showed a 71.72 billion Czech crown deficit at the end of June, a wider result than a 62.86 billion deficit a year ago, mainly due to an early advance payment for regional schools, the Finance Ministry said. Story: Related news: INTEL SELLS STAKE IN CEE UNIT: Intel Capital, the investment arm of technology giant Intel, sold its stake in Netretail Holding, a central European online retailer, to MIH Allegro, a unit of South Africa's media and e-commerce firm Naspers, Intel said. Story: Related news: CEZ RECEIVES BIDS FOR TEMELIN: Czech power utility CEZ said on Monday it received bids to build nuclear reactors from France's Areva, Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse and Russia's Atomstroyexport. Story: Related news: PARAMO ENDING CRUDE PROCESSING:Czech downstream oil processor Unipetrol said on Monday its loss-making unit Paramo will end crude oil processing due to low demand, though maintain its production of asphalts, oil products and lubricant. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were little changed on Monday as a downbeat business sentiment data from the region offset residual tailwinds from actions at last week's EU summit to tackle the euro zone crisis. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech spot power prices rose slightly on a forecast for a continued low levels of renewables, while power in Hungary soared as a heat wave boosted consumption in the Balkans, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.525 25.55 0.1 0.08 vs Dollar 20.246 20.3 0.27 -2.6 Czech Equities 911.5 911.5 1.18 0.04 U.S. Equities 12,871.39 12,880.09 -0.07 5.35 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TEMELIN ENLARGEMENT: A source at the Atomstroyexport consortium bidding to enlarge CEZ's nuclear power plant Temelin said costs for the deal envisaging building two new reactor on the site will exceed 200 billion crowns ($9.84 billion). Lidove Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns) ($1 = 20.3150 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)