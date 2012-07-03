FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 3
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 3, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================TOP NEWS===========================
    CEE MANUFACTURING DIPS: Eastern Europe's dominant
manufacturing sectors shrank for the third month running in
June, dragged down by debt turmoil in the euro zone that is also
weighing heavily on their growth prospects.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CZECH PMI STAYING BELOW 50 IN JUNE:  A slowdown in the
decline of new orders helped Czech Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) edge up to 49.4 in June from 47.6 in May but it remained
below the key 50 mark separating growth from contraction, a
survey by Markit Economics showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    JUNE BUDGET GAP SHRINKS FROM MAY BUT WIDENS YR/YR: The Czech
central state budget showed a 71.72 billion Czech crown deficit
at the end of June, a wider result than a 62.86 billion deficit
a year ago, mainly due to an early advance payment for regional
schools, the Finance Ministry said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    INTEL SELLS STAKE IN CEE UNIT: Intel Capital, the investment
arm of technology giant Intel, sold its stake in
Netretail Holding, a central European online retailer, to MIH
Allegro, a unit of South Africa's media and e-commerce firm
Naspers, Intel said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ RECEIVES BIDS FOR TEMELIN: Czech power utility CEZ
 said on Monday it received bids to build nuclear
reactors from France's Areva, Toshiba Corp 
unit Westinghouse and Russia's Atomstroyexport.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PARAMO ENDING CRUDE PROCESSING:Czech downstream oil
processor Unipetrol said on Monday its loss-making
unit Paramo will end crude oil processing due to low demand,
though maintain its production of asphalts, oil products and
lubricant.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were little changed
on Monday as a downbeat business sentiment data from the region
offset residual tailwinds from actions at last week's EU summit
to tackle the euro zone crisis. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech spot power prices rose slightly on a
forecast for a continued low levels of renewables, while power
in Hungary soared as a heat wave boosted consumption in the
Balkans, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.525     25.55    0.1        0.08
 vs Dollar         20.246     20.3     0.27      -2.6
 Czech Equities    911.5      911.5     1.18       0.04
 U.S. Equities 12,871.39  12,880.09   -0.07       5.35
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TEMELIN ENLARGEMENT: A source at the Atomstroyexport
consortium bidding to enlarge CEZ's nuclear power
plant Temelin said costs for the deal envisaging building two
new reactor on the site will exceed 200 billion crowns ($9.84
billion).
    Lidove Noviny, page 1

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.5690 Czech crowns)
($1 = 20.3150 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.