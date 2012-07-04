Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 4

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= May retail sales data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm), to debate European Commission's decision to halt payments from EU development funds. News conference to follow. Related news: ============================TOP NEWS=========================== TIME WARNER SHARE IN CME AT 49.9 PCT: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd exercises its put option to Time Warner and completes its deleveraging transactions. Story: [ID:nWNAB1226 ] Related news: CZECHS SUPPLYING PARMESAN: When two earthquakes shook northern Italy in May, gourmets around the world were worried by television footage of damage to wheels of the adored parmesan cheese which came crashing down from their shelves and the dairies that produce them. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mostly flat on Tuesday while stop-loss deals lifted the zloty to 8-week highs against the euro ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, where an interest rate cut could buoy risky assets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power rose slightly on Tuesday due to low levels of wind power production, while long-term power prices edged higher along with firmer prices for oil and carbon, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.496 25.47 -0.1 0.19 vs Dollar 20.257 20.199 -0.29 -2.66 Czech Equities 912.7 912.7 0.13 0.18 U.S. Equities 12,943.82 12,871.39 0.56 5.94 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ MOL BUYS PAP OIL FILLING STATIONS: Hungarian oil and gas group MOL bought 124 Pap Oil filling stations in the Czech Republic from Bohemia Realty Company. The deal, which will increase the number of filling stations MOL operates in the Czech Republic to 149, will make it the fifth largest operator on the Czech market with a 5 percent market share. www.e15.cz POWER PRICES DROP BUT NOT FOR END-CONSUMERS: Wholesale power prices fell by about 12 percent from last year but electricity companies say they cannot pass the drop on to final consumer as they buy power in advance. Lidove Noviny, page 1 EU MONEY ABUSE CHARGES: Four people at the regional office in Usti nad Labem, north-west from Prague, responsible for distributing EU development funds were arrested and charged with abuse of authority and harming the economic interests of the EU. Pravo, page 5 FAULTY PLANES: The army has began talks with aircraft supplier Omnipol and producer EADS-Casa about compensation and fixing defects at the CASA transport planes from EADS. They failed again a test of their anti-missile system. Pravo, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)