Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 11
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 11, 2012 / 6:27 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    June inflation data at 0700 GMT. 
    June unemployment data at 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS===========================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 
    Related news: 
=========================MORNING NEWS===========================
    GOVT DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central  government
debt rose to 1.636 trillion crowns ($79.03 billion) at the end
of June, from 1.613 trillion at the end of March, the Finance
Ministry said.    
    Story: Related news: 
    
    EU TO MARKET TEST CEZ DIVESTMENT PLAN: The European
Commission has asked competitors and customers of Czech
electricity producer CEZ to comment on the group's
proposed power plant sale in order to assess whether it would
resolve competition concerns.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Tuesday
its foreign exchange reserves had dipped to 31.17 billion euros
at the end of June, from a revised 31.58 billion at the end of
the previous month.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MOODY'S CONFIRMS CME RATING: Moody's confirms CME's B3
rating following completion of tender offers; outlook positive.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu edged away from last week's
all-time lows on Tuesday but political instability is expected
to weigh on the currency as investors fret about an IMF-led aid
programme and the role of government in the east European
country.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: The price of Czech power for next-year delivery
declined on Tuesday following a drop in prices of European
carbon allowances, while spot prices retreated slightly on an
increase in wind production in the region, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.375     25.388    0.05       0.67
 vs Dollar         20.675     20.706    0.15      -4.78
 Czech Equities    904.2      904.2     -0.46      -0.76
 U.S. Equities 12,653.12  12,736.29    -0.65       3.57
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    COMPANIES EXPECT DROP IN REAL WAGES: Companies expect
nominal wages to rise by 1.67 percent this year and 1.41 percent
next year on average, a survey by the Confederation of Industry
and the central bank of 200 companies showed. Inflation is above
3 percent now and is expected to remain above 2 percent next
year. 
    Companies continue to invest, the survey also showed. 40
percent of them plan to increase investment by 31 percent next
year.
    Weak domestic demand is among the main drags on growth. The
government has no plans to stimulate demand as it is ineffective
to do so in a small and open economy, a finance ministry
spokesman said. Rather it is effective to support
competitiveness, he added.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    VAT HIKE: Parliament approved in the second reading a bill
raising both the value added tax (VAT) rates by 1 percentage
point to 15 percent and 21 percent as of next year.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    AUCTION OF FREQUENCIES: The Czech Telecommunication Office
unveiled conditions of an auction of mobile telephone
frequencies. New bidders will be able to use the spectrum of
1,800 MHz which does not allow them to cover the whole Czech
Republic, the paper said. Bidders were asking for some room in
the 800 MHz spectrum too which would give them a chance to cover
the whole country. 
    Bidders will also be allowed to use networks of the
country's three mobile operators.
    The initial price was set at 7.4 billion crowns ($357.08
million).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.7000 Czech crowns)
($1 = 20.7237 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
