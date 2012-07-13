Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 13

PRAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= May current account balance data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS=========================== 4G MOBILE FREQUENCIES AUCTION: The Czech telecoms watchdog said it wanted to raise a minimum 7.4 billion crowns ($354 million) from the sale of frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile telephone networks that allow faster data transmission. Story: Related news: SKODA SALES AT RECORD HIGH: Czech Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto raised its first half global sales by 8.4 percent to a new record of 493,000 cars, the company said. Story: Related news: T-BILL SALE: Czech 26-week T-bill yield fell to 0.59 percent from 0.84 percent in March. Story: Related news: ROOM TO CUT RATES: There is still room, in theory, for the Czech central bank to cut interest rates from their record low level of 0.5 percent, as long as they are above zero, the bank's governor, Miroslav Singer, said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Bonds rose sharply in central Europe on Thursday, with Polish and Czech yields hitting multi-year lows as foreign investors wary of an increasingly polarised euro zone market piled into the region's sovereign debt. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech prompt power jumped on Thursday on forecasts for a decline in wind and solar power production in the region, while the Cal'13 fell further in line with Germany's benchmark contract, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.332 25.43 0.39 0.83 vs Dollar 20.763 20.86 0.47 -5.23 Czech Equities 896.9 896.9 -1.1 -1.56 U.S. Equities 12,573.27 12,604.53 -0.25 2.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ FINMIN ON PHILIP MORRIS AND TAXING CIGARETTES: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he favoured raising the excise tax less on expensive cigarettes than on cheaper ones because he feared Philip Morris, a unit of Philip Morris International, might close its Czech operation. He said it could not be ruled out that Philip Morris will reduce its capacity worldwide and he would not be happy if the reduction concerned the Czech unit due to the government's tax policies. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9 FARMERS' PROFITS UP: Farmers earned record 16.4 crowns ($785.37 million) last year, doubling 2010 profits, thanks to good weather and 42.2 billion crown subsidies. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)