#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 16, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================TOP NEWS===========================
    RETURN OF CHURCH PROPERTY THROUGH 3RD READING:  The Czech
Republic is to return property seized from churches during the
1948-1989 communist era under legislation approved by its lower
house of parliament on Friday, a major step towards ending years
of wrangling over the fate of the assets.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ANOTHER NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE: The main Czech opposition party
will file a no-confidence motion in the government next week
following a row over accusations of corruption which threatens
to force its market-favoured finance minister to resign.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    2013-15 TAX HIKES: The lower house of the Czech parliament
approved a raft of tax hikes on Friday, pushing on with steps
aimed at cutting its budget deficit despite signs previous hikes
have hurt spending and the overall tax take.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C/A GAP NARROWER THAN FCAST: The Czech current account
posted an 8.16 billion crown ($390.77 million) deficit in May,
far narrower than analysts' expectations of a 13.8 billion gap,
the central bank (CNB) said.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on
Friday as Romania's leu fell, hurt by a domestic political
crisis, while the forint firmed an thin trade as investors
unwound long euro positions ahead of Budapest's international
financial aid talks. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CO2 PERMITS AFTER 2013: The European Commission on Friday
agreed to give power plants in Poland around 405 million
European Union carbon permits for free after 2013.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech spot prices fell on Friday on forecasts for
high wind production and lower temperatures across the region,
while the front-year contract was steady, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.361     25.418    0.22       0.72
 vs Dollar         20.718     20.754    0.17      -5
 Czech Equities    904.2      904.2      0.81      -0.76
 U.S. Equities 12,777.09  12,573.27     1.62       4.58
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TEMELIN ENLARGEMENT DEAL: Industry and trade minister Martin
Kuba said it is possible to split the nuclear power plant
Temelin enlargement tender into nuclear and non-nuclear part if
this turns out to be more advantageous. The aim is that Czech
companies get 70 percent of the overall volume of orders linked
with the enlargement as sub-suppliers.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
    
    NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE: The vote of no-confidence in the
government will take place on Wednesday. The motion comes
following accusations that the country's finance minister put
pressure on investigators of an army procurement deal.
    Lidove Noviny, Saturday, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
