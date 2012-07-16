Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 16

PRAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS=========================== RETURN OF CHURCH PROPERTY THROUGH 3RD READING: The Czech Republic is to return property seized from churches during the 1948-1989 communist era under legislation approved by its lower house of parliament on Friday, a major step towards ending years of wrangling over the fate of the assets. Story: Related news: ANOTHER NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE: The main Czech opposition party will file a no-confidence motion in the government next week following a row over accusations of corruption which threatens to force its market-favoured finance minister to resign. Story: Related news: 2013-15 TAX HIKES: The lower house of the Czech parliament approved a raft of tax hikes on Friday, pushing on with steps aimed at cutting its budget deficit despite signs previous hikes have hurt spending and the overall tax take. Story: Related news: C/A GAP NARROWER THAN FCAST: The Czech current account posted an 8.16 billion crown ($390.77 million) deficit in May, far narrower than analysts' expectations of a 13.8 billion gap, the central bank (CNB) said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on Friday as Romania's leu fell, hurt by a domestic political crisis, while the forint firmed an thin trade as investors unwound long euro positions ahead of Budapest's international financial aid talks. Story: Related news: CO2 PERMITS AFTER 2013: The European Commission on Friday agreed to give power plants in Poland around 405 million European Union carbon permits for free after 2013. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech spot prices fell on Friday on forecasts for high wind production and lower temperatures across the region, while the front-year contract was steady, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.361 25.418 0.22 0.72 vs Dollar 20.718 20.754 0.17 -5 Czech Equities 904.2 904.2 0.81 -0.76 U.S. Equities 12,777.09 12,573.27 1.62 4.58 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TEMELIN ENLARGEMENT DEAL: Industry and trade minister Martin Kuba said it is possible to split the nuclear power plant Temelin enlargement tender into nuclear and non-nuclear part if this turns out to be more advantageous. The aim is that Czech companies get 70 percent of the overall volume of orders linked with the enlargement as sub-suppliers. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9 NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE: The vote of no-confidence in the government will take place on Wednesday. The motion comes following accusations that the country's finance minister put pressure on investigators of an army procurement deal. Lidove Noviny, Saturday, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)