Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 17
July 17, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
     
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================TOP NEWS===========================
    NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE ON WED: The Czech parliament will vote on
a no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday, its
website said, but the leftist opposition has little chance of
toppling Prime Minister Petr Necas' administration.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CAR PRODUCTION UP BUT SLOWING: Car production in the Czech
Republic rose in the first six months of the year, but at a
slower pace than in 2011 as demand for cars in Europe fell, the
Association of Automotive Industry.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty neared a two-month high on
Monday, helped by demand for the debt of central Europe's
largest member, while the Romanian leu hit an all-time low hurt
by a political row that could lead to further falls in the
country's assets. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CZECH RAILWAYS BOND: Following are terms and conditions of a
bond priced on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech spot prices regained ground in thin trade
on Monday, while Cal'13 was priced slightly below last-week's
levels, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.316     25.327    0.04       0.9
 vs Dollar         20.621     20.692    0.34      -4.51
 Czech Equities    901.4      901.4     -0.31      -1.06
 U.S. Equities 12,727.21  12,777.09    -0.39       4.17
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 ======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    INTEREST RATES: The average annual interest rate on a
consumer loan was 13.53 percent in May, according to the central
bank. An average mortgage was provided with a 3.68 percent
interest rate fixed for five years.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    POLL: FINMIN KALOUSEK SHOULD QUIT: A Sanep poll for tabloid
Blesk showed that 76.4 percent of Czechs want Prime Minister
Petr Necas to sack Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek, and 6.2
percent mostly agree. 
    Kalousek is under fire after police said he tried to
pressure them in an investigation of an army procurement deal
that is likely to bring charges against one of his party
colleague. 
    Blesk, page 2

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
