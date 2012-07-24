FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 24
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 24, 2012 / 6:18 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================TOP NEWS===========================
    EU PAYMENTS: The European Commission will resume paying
subsidies for Czech development projects following a halt
earlier this year due to misallocation, but some programmes
remain on hold pending further scrutiny, officials said on
Monday, lifting the crown off the day's lows.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    LENDING SURVEY: A first-ever Czech central bank lending
survey showed a tightening of credit for corporate and consumer
loans in the second quarter, and further tightening in most
segments is expected in the recession-hit country, the bank said
on Monday. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEZ PLANT SALES: Czech electricity company CEZ 
has picked Deloitte Advisory to advise it on the divestment of
several coal-fired power plants as part of a plan to appease
regulators and end long-running coal price disputes, it said on
Monday. 
    Story: Related news: 
 
    CEE MARKETS:  Romania's persistent political turmoil pushed
the leu to a new record low against the euro on Monday, while in
neighbouring Hungary the forint fell as the market factored in
the chance of an interest rate cut on Tuesday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power gained on Monday as demand
was forecast higher and renewables were expected to dip while
electricity for 2013 weakened as oil and carbon fell, traders
said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    STATE COMPANY BOARDS: The government will debate a proposal
that would set criteria for appointing officials to supervisory
boards of state companies and be overseen by commissions.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.