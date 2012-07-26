FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26
July 26, 2012 / 5:59 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
===========================ECONOMIC DATA=======================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================EVENTS=============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of
Poland's PKN Orlen, second quarter results. Release
before market open; news conference at 0900 GMT.
    Related news: 
        
==========================TOP NEWS===========================   
    RATES: The Czech central bank's new economic forecast due
out next week will likely see another downgrade in economic
growth, but the weaker crown currency has clouded the outlook
for further policy easing, a central bank board member said. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CZECH TELEFONICA Q2:  Net profit at Telefonica Czech
Republic, a unit of Spain's Telefonica,
fell 13 percent to 1.63 billion crowns ($77.2 million) in the
second quarter, dragged down by declining revenue in its
fixed-line and mobile businesses. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic  does
not expect expanding its buyback programme beyond the planned 2
percent this year, the company's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    OIL RESERVES: The Czech cabinet approved plans to raise
state oil reserves to 100 days from 90 to better secure energy
supply, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    FIGHTER JETS: The Czech government will start looking for a
new provider of fighter jets unless Sweden improves its offer to
extend a lease of its Gripen fighters now used by the air force,
the Czech prime minister said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news:  

    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed against a
stronger euro on Wednesday, but uncertainty over Hungary's aid
talks with international lenders and slowing economic growth
weighed on the region's assets. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER:  Czech day ahead power rose on Wednesday due to
warm weather, low wind output and outages in the region as
renewable levels were forecast to remain steady in the coming
days, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 
======================PRESS DIGEST============================ 
    AVAST: Czech anti-virus maker Avast Software postponed a
share listing to raise up to $99 million on the Nasdaq due to
the market situation.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
    
    CEZ COAL: CEZ tested delivering coal from Mibrag mine in
Germany for its Pocerady plant, but found it cut output due to
lower quality than deliveries from Czech Coal, with which it is
in a price dispute.
    E15, page 4
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
