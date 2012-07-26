Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, second quarter results. Release before market open; news conference at 0900 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS=========================== RATES: The Czech central bank's new economic forecast due out next week will likely see another downgrade in economic growth, but the weaker crown currency has clouded the outlook for further policy easing, a central bank board member said. Story: Related news: CZECH TELEFONICA Q2: Net profit at Telefonica Czech Republic, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, fell 13 percent to 1.63 billion crowns ($77.2 million) in the second quarter, dragged down by declining revenue in its fixed-line and mobile businesses. Story: Related news: BUYBACK: Telefonica Czech Republic does not expect expanding its buyback programme beyond the planned 2 percent this year, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: OIL RESERVES: The Czech cabinet approved plans to raise state oil reserves to 100 days from 90 to better secure energy supply, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: FIGHTER JETS: The Czech government will start looking for a new provider of fighter jets unless Sweden improves its offer to extend a lease of its Gripen fighters now used by the air force, the Czech prime minister said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed against a stronger euro on Wednesday, but uncertainty over Hungary's aid talks with international lenders and slowing economic growth weighed on the region's assets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Wednesday due to warm weather, low wind output and outages in the region as renewable levels were forecast to remain steady in the coming days, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ AVAST: Czech anti-virus maker Avast Software postponed a share listing to raise up to $99 million on the Nasdaq due to the market situation. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 CEZ COAL: CEZ tested delivering coal from Mibrag mine in Germany for its Pocerady plant, but found it cut output due to lower quality than deliveries from Czech Coal, with which it is in a price dispute. E15, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.8818 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)