Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 30
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 30, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================TOP NEWS===========================   
 
    NET4GAS: Czech financial group KKCG will make a tentative
offer for German-owned gas tranmission system operator Net4Gas,
a spokesman said on Friday, and a source close to the deal said
another Czech firm, EPH, remained in the running with a rival
bid.   
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE GAS: E.ON has made a counterbid to buy the
city of Prague's stake in gas company Prazska Plynarenska,
turning the tables on a months-old offer from the city, which
had itself wanted to take control, a spokesman for the German
group said. 
    Story: Related news:  

    CEE MONEY: There is a Czech saying that goes "if brute force
doesn't work, try even more brute force". And it is this path
that the country's government has taken to slash its budget
deficit, even as evidence shows that it is not working.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS:  Central European assets firmed on Friday, led
by the forint after Hungary closed the first round of talks on
IMF aid, with risk appetite boosted by pledges from European
policymakers to safeguard the euro.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Healthy renewable supply and slack demand due to
the summer holidays hit Czech spot power on Friday while
long-term prices rose along with oil after the European Central
Bank pledged to protect the euro zone.     
    Story: Related news: 
    
======================PRESS DIGEST============================ 
    COAL DISPUTE: Czech Coal and Elektrarny Opatovice will
re-start talks over coal supplies on Aug. 6.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
    
    STORE BRANDS: Own-label brands accounted for 27 percent of
retail sales last year, up from 25 percent in 2010.    
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
    
    VEMEX: Vemex, a Gazprom company, wants to raise sales above
1 billion cubic metres of gas, up from 700 million last year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.6361 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
