Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 14
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 14, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q2 gross domestic product estimate data at 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
  
    BEER BLASPHEMY: An economic downturn and a shift to
healthier living has led to a small revolution for brewers in
the country which gave the world Pilsner and the original
Budweiser beer.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SEPT. DEBT ISSUANCE PLAN: The Czech Finance Ministry
released plans on Monday to auction 8 to 12 billion crowns
($392.12 million-$588.18 million) worth of domestic government
bonds in four primary auctions taking place in September 
2012.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CME'S CZECH UNIT TO ISSUE BONDS: CET 21 adds 70
million euros to 2017 bond.    
    Table: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Yields on Romania's short-term debt rose on
Monday, following a failed sale of two-year paper last week as
domestic political tensions keep investors wary, while the
forint fell before data  on Tuesday that is likely to show
Hungary is in recession.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C/A IN DEFICIT, DIRECT INVESTMENT PLUMMETS: The Czech
current account showed a 9.13 billion crown ($447.51 million)
deficit in June, narrower than analysts' expectations of a 11.5
billion gap, the central bank (CNB) said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power prices split on
Monday with the Slovakian contract soaring above its Czech
counterpart due to cross-border capacity cuts that limited flows
and increased demand from countries further south, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.102     25.098    -0.02      1.73
 vs Dollar         20.276     20.333     0.28     -2.76
 Czech Equities    921.8      921.8      -0.5       1.17
 U.S. Equities 13,169.43  13,207.95     -0.29      7.79
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    COAL WAR IS GOING ON: Coal miner Czech Coal has rejected a
proposal by power producer Elektrarny Opatovice to settle a
dispute over coal supplies. 
    The miner wants further negotiations while the power and
heat producer says Czech Coal wants a steep rise in coal prices
which will come to the detriment of final consumers. 
    E15, page 7
    
    CAR SALES: Sales of Skoda cars in Germany (the
Czech Republic's main trading partner) fell by 1.3 percent in
the first seven month of the year. In July alone they plummeted
by 25.7 percent. 
    Sales of Hyundai cars made in the Czech Republic
rose by 2.5 percent in Germany in the January-July period and in
July alone they rose by 12.3 percent.
    TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota
Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, saw its
sales in Germany dip by 2.7 percent in the January-July period
and slump by 35.5 percent in July alone.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    TELECOM MARKET: The European Commission rejected a proposal
by the Czech Telecommunication Bureau to relax regulation of the
high speed internet market. That relaxation would have been good
news for Telefonica Czech Republic which would have
been able to stop allowing other providers using its network.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 472
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
