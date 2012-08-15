FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 15
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 15, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    July producer prices data 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet holds a session to debate a
lottery draft law (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference
to follow. 
    Related news: 
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
    
    CZECHS, HUNGARY SLIDE DEEPER INTO RECESSION: Romania pulled
itself out of recession in 2012's second quarter but the
Hungarian and Czech economies contracted further as their
powerhouse industrial sectors fell victim to a euro zone crisis
that has already hit the region's consumers. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CROWN FIRMS: The Czech crown rose to a three-month high
against the euro on Tuesday, tracking gains in other central
European currencies and breaking out of a recently held range.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS:  The leu led a firming of currencies in Central
Europe on Tuesday as data showed Romania pulling out of
recession, while stubborn high inflation in Poland and Hungary
diluted expectations of near-term central bank interest rate
cuts. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    RECESSION CONTINUES: The Czech economy dropped by 0.2
percent in the second quarter versus the previous three months
mainly due to a slowdown in industry, extending a recession
period started in the fourth quarter last year, preliminary data
showed.
    Story: Related news: 
     
    MND BUYS INTO GEORGIAN OIL EXPLORATION: Czech oil company
MND has bought 50 percent stakes in three oil exploration
companies in Georgia from Blake Oil and Gas, a private company
focusing on gas exploration in the former Soviet country.
    Story: Related news: 
           
    MOL POSTPONES DECISION ON PROJECT WITH CEZ: Profit at MOL
 evaporated in the second quarter, hit by lower
production and huge inventory losses, and the Hungarian oil and
gas group said a poor power market outlook had forced it to hold
back investment in a major generation project.
    Table: Related news: 
    
    CROSS-BOARDER CAPACITY TO SLOVAKIA CURBED: Czech grid
operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia on
Wednesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines
undergo maintenance, it said.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Weaker demand due to the Assumption Day holiday
and healthy renewable production levels pushed Czech prompt
power down on Tuesday, while the Czech and Slovak prices
converged a day after splitting due to cross-border capacity
cuts.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.002     25.013    0.04       2.13
 vs Dollar         20.255     20.298    0.21      -2.65
 Czech Equities    930.6      930.6      0.95       2.14
 U.S. Equities 13,172.14  13,169.43     0.02       7.81
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CEE POWER MARKET: Hungary is set to join the common Czech
and Slovak electricity trading market in a process called market
coupling. The merger will mean that traders will no longer be
forced to buy cross-boarder transmission capacity. It is also
expected to boost liquidity.  
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 
    
   FOOD PRICES: An average harvest per hectare is down by 20
percent year on year after 80 percent of overall crops have been
harvested.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
