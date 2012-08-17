FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 17
August 17, 2012

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    SENATE VETOES VAT BILL: The upper house of Czech parliament
vetoed bills on tax hikes and pension reform on Thursday, posing
a threat to the centre-right cabinet's objectives to cut the
deficit next year and boost savings for retirement. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    VICE GOV TOMSIK SEES LOOSER POLICY: Delaying cutting
interest rates would create the risk of the Czech central bank
having to take sharper easing steps later on, Vice Governor
Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as saying.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SECOND ROUND OF BOND SALE: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 
21.6 million crowns ($1.06 million) worth of variable rate
government bonds due 2023 in the second,
non-competitive round of an auction.
    Story: Related news: 
    *For Table on fixed-rate auction: 
    *For Table on T-bill auction: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown rose to a fresh 3-month high on
Thursday, underpinned by a strong fiscal backdrop, while Hungary
again raised its offer amount at a sale of 1-year debt due to
strong demand. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ ON EEX: Czech electricity company CEZ has
started providing data on volumes, capacity and outages on
Germany's European Energy Exchange in a bid to boost
transparency, it said. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power climbed on Thursday as wind
generation was forecast to diminish and warmer weather in the
region was expected to drive demand, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.926     24.972    0.18       2.42
 vs Dollar         20.318     20.332    0.07      -2.97
 Czech Equities    934.9      934.9      0.46       2.61
 U.S. Equities 13,164.78  13,172.14    -0.06       7.75
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    PM NECAS: RECESSION RESULT OF PEOPLE'S BAD MOOD: Prime
Minister Petr Necas said in an interview the reason for the
Czech Republic's protracted recession is that there is "economic
bad mood" among people. It was also partly due to a drop in
government consumption and a result of the government austerity
measures.
    He said he wondered whether the better economic performance
in neighbouring countries was a result of ther higher budget
deficits.
    He also said that failing to approve the planned hike in
both VAT rates to 15 and 21 percent would mean an 18 billion
crown shortage in the budget. This would be a bad signal that
would dramatically raise Czech Republic's debt servicing costs,
he said.  
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    PM ON VAT, RESTITUTION BILLS VETOS: Prime Minister Petr
Necas said that officially the coalition had 100 seats in the
200-seat lower house. But he added the coalition can secure as
many votes as needed to override the
vetoes.  
    A majority of at least 101 votes is needed. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
