Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 20
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 20, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    CZECH CBANKER: There is no reason to deploy unconventional
monetary policy tools to support the recession-hit Czech economy
for the time being, central banker Lubomir Lizal said on Sunday.
    Lizal also said in the TV debate the bank may have to cut
its gross domestic product outlook further, after the second
quarter preliminary GDP estimate showed a 1.2 percent annual
contraction, much worse than the bank's expectations of a 0.4
percent drop. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MARKET COUPLING: The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia
will combine their power markets starting on Sept. 11 as part of
a plan to provide better supply for the central European region,
grid and market operators from the three countries said on
Friday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PM CONFIDENT: The Czech government will secure enough votes
to override Senate vetoes of its flagship bills on tax hikes and
the return of confiscated church property despite having lost
its majority in parliament, the prime minister was quoted as
saying on Friday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased on Friday,
ending the week on a down note in the wake of economic data
highlighting the slack in the region's economies and pointing to
possible central bank interest rate cuts ahead.    
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices fell on lower demand as
usual on a Friday, but the customary pre-weekend decline was
limited by forecasts for warmer weather in the coming week that
are expected to drive spot prices higher, traders said.    
    Story: Related news: 
 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.953     24.916    -0.15       2.32
 vs Dollar         20.183     20.256     0.36      -2.29
 Czech Equities    948.1      948.1       0.75       4.06
 U.S. Equities 13,275.2   13,250.11      0.19       8.66
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
=======================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    NET4GAS BIDS: Four groups bid for RWE's Czech Net4Gas unit,
according to two sources: Czech investment group KKCG; a
consortium of Czech energy holding EPH, Global Infrastructure
Partners, and Belgium's Fluxys; Macquarie; and a consortium of
Allianz and Borealis Infrastructure Management. RWE declined to
comment.
    Tyden, page 54
    
    DEBT BRAKE: A final draft law on introducing a debt brake
should be ready within a month. The government plan to implement
such a brake has the support of the opposition Social Democrats,
who support triggering the brake once public debt passes 45
percent of gross domestic product. It is currently hovering near
43 percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
