Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 20

PRAGUE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CZECH CBANKER: There is no reason to deploy unconventional monetary policy tools to support the recession-hit Czech economy for the time being, central banker Lubomir Lizal said on Sunday. Lizal also said in the TV debate the bank may have to cut its gross domestic product outlook further, after the second quarter preliminary GDP estimate showed a 1.2 percent annual contraction, much worse than the bank's expectations of a 0.4 percent drop. Story: Related news: MARKET COUPLING: The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia will combine their power markets starting on Sept. 11 as part of a plan to provide better supply for the central European region, grid and market operators from the three countries said on Friday. Story: Related news: PM CONFIDENT: The Czech government will secure enough votes to override Senate vetoes of its flagship bills on tax hikes and the return of confiscated church property despite having lost its majority in parliament, the prime minister was quoted as saying on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased on Friday, ending the week on a down note in the wake of economic data highlighting the slack in the region's economies and pointing to possible central bank interest rate cuts ahead. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices fell on lower demand as usual on a Friday, but the customary pre-weekend decline was limited by forecasts for warmer weather in the coming week that are expected to drive spot prices higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.953 24.916 -0.15 2.32 vs Dollar 20.183 20.256 0.36 -2.29 Czech Equities 948.1 948.1 0.75 4.06 U.S. Equities 13,275.2 13,250.11 0.19 8.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST========================== NET4GAS BIDS: Four groups bid for RWE's Czech Net4Gas unit, according to two sources: Czech investment group KKCG; a consortium of Czech energy holding EPH, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Belgium's Fluxys; Macquarie; and a consortium of Allianz and Borealis Infrastructure Management. RWE declined to comment. Tyden, page 54 DEBT BRAKE: A final draft law on introducing a debt brake should be ready within a month. The government plan to implement such a brake has the support of the opposition Social Democrats, who support triggering the brake once public debt passes 45 percent of gross domestic product. It is currently hovering near 43 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)