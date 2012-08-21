FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 21
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 21, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown neared a 16-week high on
Monday, drawing technical buying on the view it is undervalued
relative to its peers in the region, while the Romanian leu fell
after a failed debt tender and on political uncertainty. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead prices jumped on Monday as a heat
wave fuelled demand and renewable supply in the region decreased
while Cal '13 baseolad gained along with oil and gas, traders
said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.802     24.834    0.13       2.91
 vs Dollar         20.04      20.115    0.37      -1.56
 Czech Equities    938.9      938.9     -0.97       3.05
 U.S. Equities 13,271.64  13,275.2     -0.03       8.63
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
            
=======================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    TATRA: Police took the American Ronald Adams, CEO of Tatra
truckmaker, into custody on charges of bribery.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A2
    
    CAR PRODUCTION: Czech car production was up 3.6 percent in
the January-July period to around 740,000 vehicles.
    E15, page 7
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
