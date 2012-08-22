FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 22
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 22, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
==========================EVENTS===============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
    Related news: 
    
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    CEE MARKETS: The leu inched up on Tuesday after a Romanian
court ruling returned suspended President Traian Basescu to
power, while gains for the euro helped the forint and the Czech
crown strengthen through key technical levels. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for a surge of wind generation in the
region dragged Czech prompt power lower on Tuesday while
long-term prices rose as other fuels and carbon gained, traders
said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    EUA: The Czech Republic will sell around 2 million EU
Allowances (EUAs) in two auctions over the next eight months
instead of a single sale originally scheduled for September, a
Czech government official said, a move that may ease short term
supply pressure in the EU carbon market. 
    Story: Related news: 
 
    ARREST: Czech police have arrested the American boss of
truckmaker Tatra on charges of bribery, a company spokesman said
on Tuesday, the latest step in an anti-corruption drive which
has seen several ministers and senior government officials
facing charges. 
    Story: Related news: 

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.77      24.74     -0.12      3.03
 vs Dollar         19.887     19.806    -0.41     -0.79
 Czech Equities    950.5      950.5       1.24      4.32
 U.S. Equities 13,203.58  13,271.64     -0.51      8.07
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                
=======================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    TEMELIN GUARANTEES: In a review of the Industry Ministry's
draft state energy concept, which proposes price guarantees for
CEZ's Temelin expansion, the Finance Ministry said a
sharp drop in prices would "strongly burden" the state budget.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    EU FUNDS: The European Commission sent 9.3 billion crowns to
the Czech Republic in August, the first funds after the renewal
of programmes that had been stopped due to oversight concerns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.