Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 22

PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

CEE MARKETS: The leu inched up on Tuesday after a Romanian court ruling returned suspended President Traian Basescu to power, while gains for the euro helped the forint and the Czech crown strengthen through key technical levels.

CEE POWER: Forecasts for a surge of wind generation in the region dragged Czech prompt power lower on Tuesday while long-term prices rose as other fuels and carbon gained, traders said.

EUA: The Czech Republic will sell around 2 million EU Allowances (EUAs) in two auctions over the next eight months instead of a single sale originally scheduled for September, a Czech government official said, a move that may ease short term supply pressure in the EU carbon market.

ARREST: Czech police have arrested the American boss of truckmaker Tatra on charges of bribery, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest step in an anti-corruption drive which has seen several ministers and senior government officials facing charges.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.77 24.74 -0.12 3.03
vs Dollar 19.887 19.806 -0.41 -0.79
Czech Equities 950.5 950.5 1.24 4.32
U.S. Equities 13,203.58 13,271.64 -0.51 8.07

TEMELIN GUARANTEES: In a review of the Industry Ministry's draft state energy concept, which proposes price guarantees for CEZ's Temelin expansion, the Finance Ministry said a sharp drop in prices would "strongly burden" the state budget. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

EU FUNDS: The European Commission sent 9.3 billion crowns to the Czech Republic in August, the first funds after the renewal of programmes that had been stopped due to oversight concerns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14