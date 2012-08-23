Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 23

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: AMSTERDAM - Coal mining firm New World Resources (NWR) to release second quarter results. Presentation and conference call for investors and analysts at 0800 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= NWR Q2: Miner New World Resources (NWR) slightly raised its 2012 coal production target on Thursday after posting second-quarter net profit of 28.3 million euros ($35.28 million), above estimates but sharply down from last year. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and bonds traded weaker on Wednesday as investors took profit in thin technical trade and in the absence of new catalysts in the region. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day-ahead power gained on Wednesday on lower renewable supply in the region and falling temperatures, as prices in the normally joined Czech and Slovak markets diverged due to reduced cross-border flows, traders said. Story: Related news: =======================PRESS DIGEST========================== MORTGAGE RATES: The average interest rate on a mortgage fell for a fourth month, according to Fincentrum Hypoindex, to 3.59 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 AT THE PUMP: Gasoline prices rose above 40 crowns per liter and is the most expensive when measured against the average wage since 2002. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.4222 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)