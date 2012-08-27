FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 27
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 27, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    QE ON TABLE AS RATES NEAR ZERO: Fortified by its reputation
as an inflation tamer, the Czech central bank may prove better
placed than most in emerging economies to follow the U.S. Fed,
the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan in experimenting with
money-printing.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    S&P AFFIRMS RATING: Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign currency
and 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term local  currency sovereign
credit ratings on the Czech Republic. The outlook remains 
stable.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The forint led central European currencies
lower on Friday after data showing a drop in retail sales in the
first half of the year underlined weakness in Hungary's economy,
while fresh euro zone concerns weighed on sentiment. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Prices of Czech power for the next working day
slumped on Friday due to forecasts for higher wind generation,
traders said. Liquidity was thin. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.825     24.855     0.12      2.82
 vs Dollar         19.877     19.857    -0.1      -0.73
 Czech Equities    945.8      945.8      -0.96      3.81
 U.S. Equities 13,157.97  13,057.46      0.77      7.7
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    RENEWABLE ENERGY: Support of renewable energy will cost end
consumers 44 billion crowns ($2.22 billion) next year, up by 8
billion crowns year on year, OTE electricity market operator
chief Jiri Stastny said.
    That would represent a 3.5 percent annual rise in power
prices for households and even a bigger rise for companies.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.