Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 28
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 28, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    GRID TO LIMIT CROSS-BORDER CAPACITY: Czech grid operator
CEPS will limit cross-border capacity to Slovakia for part of
the day on Tuesday due to technical restrictions as transmission
lines undergo maintenance, it said.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies traded in narrow
ranges on Monday with the region's recent rally capped by
investor caution towards the euro zone, while the forint lagged
as investors factored in the chance of Hungary's first interest
rate cut this year. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for falling renewables and increased
consumption drove Czech spot power higher on Monday while
long-term prices inched upward in a slow summer market, traders
said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.832     24.825    -0.03       2.79
 vs Dollar         19.897     19.817    -0.4       -0.84
 Czech Equities    953.8      953.8       0.85       4.69
 U.S. Equities 13,124.67  13,157.97     -0.25       7.42
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    SOLAR POWER: CEZ has approved more than 6,000 small
solar-power applications in the first seven months of the year
with a total output of 80 megawatts (MW). It has another 11,000
applications to handle. E.ON's Czech unit has approved
2,300 applications with a total output of 43 MW. Most of the
applications were small 5 MW installations on the roofs of
private houses or small companies. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    CEZ WANTS BETTER GAS PRICES FOR NEW PLANT: Czech electricity
utility CEZ is in talks with RWE Transgas 
to agree a cut in gas prices that it had negotiated for its new
gas steam power station in Pocerady. At prices that are
currently valid, running the plant would be loss-making.
    Lidove Noviny, page 12
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
