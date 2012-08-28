Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 28

PRAGUE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GRID TO LIMIT CROSS-BORDER CAPACITY: Czech grid operator CEPS will limit cross-border capacity to Slovakia for part of the day on Tuesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance, it said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies traded in narrow ranges on Monday with the region's recent rally capped by investor caution towards the euro zone, while the forint lagged as investors factored in the chance of Hungary's first interest rate cut this year. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for falling renewables and increased consumption drove Czech spot power higher on Monday while long-term prices inched upward in a slow summer market, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.832 24.825 -0.03 2.79 vs Dollar 19.897 19.817 -0.4 -0.84 Czech Equities 953.8 953.8 0.85 4.69 U.S. Equities 13,124.67 13,157.97 -0.25 7.42 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST========================== SOLAR POWER: CEZ has approved more than 6,000 small solar-power applications in the first seven months of the year with a total output of 80 megawatts (MW). It has another 11,000 applications to handle. E.ON's Czech unit has approved 2,300 applications with a total output of 43 MW. Most of the applications were small 5 MW installations on the roofs of private houses or small companies. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CEZ WANTS BETTER GAS PRICES FOR NEW PLANT: Czech electricity utility CEZ is in talks with RWE Transgas to agree a cut in gas prices that it had negotiated for its new gas steam power station in Pocerady. At prices that are currently valid, running the plant would be loss-making. Lidove Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)